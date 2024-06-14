"She's another level" - Fans marvel at atomweight grappling queen Danielle Kelly's sheer ferocity in training

Reigning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly definitely adopts a "go hard or go home" mentality when it comes to her training sessions.

The Silver Fox BJJ standout maximizes her time on the mats, using every second to hone every aspect of her game.

ONE Championship recently shared a clip of Kelly going full-throttle in training against opponents of all sizes.

"ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion Danielle Kelly gets the rolls in. What's next for the American star?"

As seen in the video, Kelly does a little bit of everything, sharpening her guard passing and leg lock entries. The 28-year-old American even showed elite defense by escaping back control.

Meanwhile, several fans took to the comments section to share their amazement:

"Philadelphia, represent!"

"She's another level"

"Damn, she's going berserk"

Danielle Kelly has indeed evolved right before our eyes four matches in the world's largest martial arts organization. '

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native has displayed new facets in her arsenal with each appearance.

Kelly's full capabilities were on full display in her title-winning performance against the formidable Jessa Khan last year to become the division's inaugural world titleholder.

Danielle Kelly's first world title defense is set

In her first duty as atomweight submission grappling queen, Kelly will look to vanquish another tough adversary in the form of Mayssa Bastos.

This high-stakes grappling war will take place at ONE Fight Night 24, live in US Primetime, on August 2 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This event is free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North Africa.

