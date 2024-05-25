"Time to prove them wrong" - Fans show their love to Danielle Kelly ahead of potential world title defense

Fans voiced their excitement for Danielle Kelly teasing her next submission grappling match under the ONE Championship banner.

Over the last two years, Kelly has separated herself as the top female submission grappler in the promotion. The 28-year-old American last competed at ONE Fight Night 14 when she became the inaugural ONE atomweight world champion with a unanimous decision win against Jessa Khan.

Earlier this week, Danielle Kelly took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself with the following caption suggesting she could be returning sooner than later:

"Walking into my next match knowing I'm maybe the biggest underdog my next match."

Fans took to the Instagram comment section and showed support for the reigning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion:

"Time to prove them wrong... again!"

"They don't want the smoke"

"THE PEOPLES CHAMP"

"Underdog, top dog, alpha dog. Don't matter. Still a dog all the same."

Instagram comments

Potential opponents for Danielle Kelly's next submission grappling match under the ONE banner

ONE Championship continues to sign new world-class grapplers to their men's and women's divisions. Therefore, it's difficult to determine who could be next for Danielle Kelly, as they could be making their promotional debut.

One potential opponent for Kelly's next match is Tammi Musumeci, the sister of ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci. Musumeci is a 5x BJJ world champion and holds a promotional record of 2-0 after taking out Bianca Basilio and Amanda Alequin by unanimous decision.

With that said, Musumeci's two matches have been at strawweight, while Kelly competes at atomweight. Therefore, one of them would have to change divisions to make the fantasy matchup, with the atomweight queen likely having to move up.

Meanwhile, there are options outside of the promotion for Kelly to test herself. Many fans have called for ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong to sign Grace Gundrum, a 22-year-old who represents 10th Planet and holds a win over the reigning ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion.