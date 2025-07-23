"She's the best in the world" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' coach says there's no one in prized ward's level

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' corner believes their fighter has separated herself from the rest of the atomweight Muay Thai division following her spectacular knockout victory at ONE Fight Night 33.The 27-year-old Brazilian retained her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title with a devastating left hook that dropped Johanna Persson at 59 seconds of the third round inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium last Friday.Her head coach, Leo Elias, made bold claims about his fighter's dominance when speaking to Nick Atkin during the post-fight interview. During a conversation with Nick Atkin, the Brazilian coach said:&quot;Sorry, but right now I don't see anyone on Allycia's level. They can come to clinch, but they cannot clinch with her. They can punch, but we're now getting better at boxing.&quot;She further added:&quot;In my eyes right now, she's the best in the world right now.&quot;Check out the post-fight interview here:Elias's confident assessment comes on the heels of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' fourth successful world title defense, which showcased her ability to neutralize a dangerous challenger's aggressive style.His confident declaration reflects the team's belief that Rodrigues has reached a level where no current challenger poses a legitimate threat to her championship reign.The mum-champ's latest performance earned her another US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, reinforcing her status as one of the promotion's best female warriors.With her finishing instincts sharper than ever, Rodrigues appears poised to continue her reign as the longest-reigning female titleholder in ONE Championship's striking divisions.Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can access the complete ONE Fight Night 33 replay for free. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAllycia Hellen Rodrigues on all-champ showdown vs PhetjeejaIn the same exchange with Nick Atkin, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues offered her insights on a champion vs. champion matchup against reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.Though she is intrigued by this matchup, the Phuket Fight Club affiliate says she wouldn't rush anything. She said:&quot;It's not from her, it's not from us, but from ONE, whoever ONE Championship gives us, we're going to fight them.&quot;She further continued:&quot;I know she wants to fight, also, everybody knows we want to fight, but it's about them. Whoever they give us, we're going to be ready to fight them for sure.&quot;Would you like to see Rodrigues face Phetjeeja on the global stage in the near future? Let us know below!