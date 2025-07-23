  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "She's the best in the world" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' coach says there's no one in prized ward's level

"She's the best in the world" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' coach says there's no one in prized ward's level

By James De Rozario
Published Jul 23, 2025 10:48 GMT
Leo Elias (center) and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues (right). [Image courtesy from ONE Championship]
Leo Elias (center) and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues (right). [Image courtesy from ONE Championship]

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' corner believes their fighter has separated herself from the rest of the atomweight Muay Thai division following her spectacular knockout victory at ONE Fight Night 33.

Ad

The 27-year-old Brazilian retained her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title with a devastating left hook that dropped Johanna Persson at 59 seconds of the third round inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium last Friday.

Her head coach, Leo Elias, made bold claims about his fighter's dominance when speaking to Nick Atkin during the post-fight interview. During a conversation with Nick Atkin, the Brazilian coach said:

"Sorry, but right now I don't see anyone on Allycia's level. They can come to clinch, but they cannot clinch with her. They can punch, but we're now getting better at boxing."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

She further added:

"In my eyes right now, she's the best in the world right now."

Check out the post-fight interview here:

youtube-cover
Ad

Elias's confident assessment comes on the heels of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' fourth successful world title defense, which showcased her ability to neutralize a dangerous challenger's aggressive style.

His confident declaration reflects the team's belief that Rodrigues has reached a level where no current challenger poses a legitimate threat to her championship reign.

The mum-champ's latest performance earned her another US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, reinforcing her status as one of the promotion's best female warriors.

Ad

With her finishing instincts sharper than ever, Rodrigues appears poised to continue her reign as the longest-reigning female titleholder in ONE Championship's striking divisions.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can access the complete ONE Fight Night 33 replay for free.

Ad

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on all-champ showdown vs Phetjeeja

In the same exchange with Nick Atkin, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues offered her insights on a champion vs. champion matchup against reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

Though she is intrigued by this matchup, the Phuket Fight Club affiliate says she wouldn't rush anything. She said:

"It's not from her, it's not from us, but from ONE, whoever ONE Championship gives us, we're going to fight them."
Ad

She further continued:

"I know she wants to fight, also, everybody knows we want to fight, but it's about them. Whoever they give us, we're going to be ready to fight them for sure."

Would you like to see Rodrigues face Phetjeeja on the global stage in the near future? Let us know below!

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications