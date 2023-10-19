“She's the biggest influence for female fighters” – Jihin Radzuan saddened by Angela Lee’s sudden retirement

Atomweight MMA standout Jihin Radzuan was sad to see Angela Lee walk away from mixed martial arts at ONE Fight Night 14.

After taking some time away from the sport following the tragic loss of her sister and MMA prodigy Victoria Lee late last year, Angela Lee stepped back into the circle for the very first time on September 29 with her ONE world title draped over her shoulder. In an incredibly emotional moment, Lee laid down her title and announced her retirement from the sport.

Sharing her take on Lee’s announcement, Jihin Radzuan was hoping Angela Lee would continue to defend her world title, but understands that Lee’s decision to walk away is her own and only she knows what’s best for her own future.

“She's inspired us and she's the biggest influence for female fighters in ONE Championship, “Radzuan told the South China Morning Post. “Like she was the first champion at a younger age and I was hoping that she was going to come back."

“But I totally understand why she wanted to retire but at first, I thought she's going to you know, defend the title and keep the title for her. Whatever her decision, I think it's it's all for her, not for everyone [like to think what’s best for her].”

As one world champion laid down her crown, another picked it up and resumed the role of atomweight MMA queen at ONE Fight Night 14. With their bout promoted now for the vacated world title, Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee stepped into the main event spotlight determined to make history inside Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In the end, it was Stamp who emerged victorious, landing a brutal body blow that put Ham down and out in the third round making her the first-ever fighter in ONE history to claim three titles in three different sports.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.