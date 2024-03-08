“She’s coming off a big win” – Allycia Hellen Rodrigues eager to halt Cristina Morales’ momentum after upset over Supergirl

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues can’t wait to trade leather with the next challenger, former ISKA atomweight K-1 world champion Cristina Morales of Spain.

Rodrigues defends her ONE Championship gold against Morales in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video, ONE Championship’s historic all-female-led fight card for 2024 International Women’s Day.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodrigues promised fans that it’s going to be an explosive striking battle with Morales for as long as it lasts.

The 25-year-old mom-champ said:

“I believe it will be a good striking fight. She’s coming off a big win, so I’m looking forward to our showdown.”

Rodrigues is looking for her third victory in ONE Championship, following big wins over Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says it’s going to be a clash of styles against Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video

25-year-old mom-champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues believes she has the upper hand against Spain’s Cristina Morales when the two lock horns this weekend in Bangkok – all because of her proficiency in ‘the art of eight limbs’.

Rodrigues told ONE Championship:

“I don’t think our styles are comparable. [Morales] comes from kickboxing, and I’ve trained Muay Thai my whole life. But I realized that she likes striking, and so do I. So, it will be a great fight.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja.