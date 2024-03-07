Cristina Morales looking to make Spain proud by becoming a ONE world champion: “It would be a dream come true” 

Former ISKA atomweight K-1 world champion Cristina Morales of Spain wants to do right by her home country by bringing back 26 pounds of gold.

Morales is set to challenge ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil for the belt in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video this weekend. It will be Morales’ biggest win to date if she is victorious.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Morales said that beating Rodrigues and wearing ONE gold over her shoulders would be a dream come true.

The 30-year-old said:

“To win this World Championship would mean a lot to me, my family, and my country. I would achieve something I have dreamed of all my life. It is the reason training is hard every day. It would be a dream come true.”

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Cristina Morales on Allycia Hellen Rodrigues: “She reminds me of myself”

Spain’s Cristina Morales has done extensive study on her upcoming opponent, the reigning atomweight Muay Thai queen herself, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. So much so that Morales has discovered similarities between her and Rodrigues.

She told ONE Championship:

“Allycia is a strong fighter that is always pushing forward. She reminds me of myself. She fights until the end.”

Fans can expect an absolute barnburner of a fight, as neither woman is known to take a step backward in their fights. This contest could very well steal the show.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.