"She's gonna put her to bed" - Michael Bisping believes Amanda Nunes will beat Julianna Pena in a rematch

Michael Bisping feels Amanda Nunes will avenge her recent submission loss to Julianna Pena in a potential rematch. According to 'The Count', Nunes will be motivated to beat Pena and reclaim the UFC women's bantamweight title when they run it back down the line.

Bisping claims it's going to be a "two-horse race" for the women's bantamweight title in 2022. In a recently released video on BT Sport's YouTube channel, the Brit said:

"It's a two-horse race okay? It's Amanda Nunes or Julianna Pena, and of course one with those horses is just going to go straight out the gates and win that race... I'm talking about Nunes. She's going to come back reinvigorated, embarrassed, she's going to be sick of all the talk from Julianna Pena and she's gonna put her to bed, okay? Amanda Nunes, 'The Lioness', the female goat, she's gonna be back, she's gonna be on top of the weight division."

Julianna Pena took on Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 in December last year. Most were of the opinion that Nunes would make light work of Pena and the betting odds reflected the same. Nunes was a -1100 favorite going into the bout.

Pena took the fight to ‘The Lioness’ unlike anyone had done previously, repeatedly catching the long-reigning champion with her jab. In the second round, Nunes looked noticeably fatigued. Sensing her opportunity, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' dragged the Brazilian to the ground. She locked in a rear-naked choke to complete one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

Dana White claims Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2 will be the biggest fight in women's MMA history

Dana White believes the rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes will be the biggest fight in the history of women's MMA.

During an interview with ESPN MMA, the UFC president insisted that Pena vs. Nunes 2 will topple the UFC 193 main event between Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm as the biggest women's bout of all time.

White said:

"The Pena rematch with Nunes will probably be the biggest women's [MMA] fight of all time. That rematch would be the biggest women's match of all time... Ronda Rousey and Holly [Holm] is the one right now. [Pena vs. Nunes] in every way will possibly beat it. I do not think it, but I know it. It will crush that fight."

Julianna Pena's win over Amanda Nunes left MMA fans around the world in shock.

Nunes took to social media a few days after the historic upset, revealing that she is looking to redeem herself in a potential rematch. She will undoubtedly be eager to return with a vengeance.

Will 'The Lioness' draw level in her rivalry with Julianna Pena, or does 'The Venezuelan Vixen' have her number? Time will tell.

