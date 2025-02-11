"She's honestly pretty amazing" - Fans react to Zhang Weili's story of giving Tatiana Suarez a hug at a restaurant post-UFC 312 win

Fans reacted to Zhang Weili’s heartfelt story of giving her UFC 312 opponent, Tatiana Suarez, a hug at a restaurant following her victory over her.

The co-main event of UFC 312 saw Weili successfully defending her strawweight belt and handing Suarez her first loss of her career. In the battle, the strawweight champion dominated the fight and secured a unanimous decision victory.

In her appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'Magnum' shared a heartfelt incident that, following her win, she bumped into Suarez at a restaurant. At first, Weili hesitated to approach the American, but later gained the confidence to meet and hug Suarez, who was with her family. Weili shared:

"After the fight, I went to a restaurant and I actually ran into Tatiana and her entire family in the same restaurant. I really wanted to go up to her and give her a hug, but I was a little bit hesitant because I didn't know how to approach that situation."

She continued:

“Eventually, I got some of my courage and walked up to her to give her a hug. She was very sweet. We are opponents in the octagon, but doesn't mean anything. We can still become friends outside the cage."

Check out Zhang Weili's comments below:

The clip quickly went viral, and several MMA enthusiasts rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the Chinese fighter's act.

MMA fans praised Weili’s act, commenting:

“Zhang is such a class act. Impossible to dislike.”

“P4P the most likable fighter in the UFC.”

“She's honestly pretty amazing.”

“I really wish all fighters have even half of her class and respect for the game. Absolute legend.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions screenshot. [Screenshot courtesy: @arielhelwani on X]

Zhang Weili reveals how she formed a bond with former rival Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Zhang Weili also shared a heartfelt story about her relationship with Joanna Jedrzejczyk during her appearance on Ariel Helwani's podcast. Despite their intense rivalry in the octagon, which saw Weili emerge victorious in both of their encounters, including their iconic clash at UFC 275 where Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement, the two fighters have developed a close bond outside the cage.

Weili revealed that after her fight at UFC 312 was confirmed, she reached out to Jedrzejczyk, inviting her to come to Sydney to watch the fight. She said:

''As soon as my fight got confirmed, I texted [Joanna Jędrzejczyk] and said, 'Hey, would you come to Sydney and watch me fight?' And she came. The reason we got really close is because I feel that she's a really authentic and real person. I felt like, hey, we can become friends with this girl."

