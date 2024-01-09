“She’s kinda like a mini us” – Tye Ruotolo opens up about younger sister who’s just as crazy about jiu-jitsu and surfing

If you’re in the submission grappling world, you do not want to look up and see either Kade or Tye Ruotolo stepping onto the mat to go up against you.

Both brothers are two of the very best and only 20 years old, so Ruotolos’ dominance isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

The brothers revealed during their recent appearance on The Fighter and The Kid Podcast that their younger sister is now starting to follow in their footsteps.

With the Ruotolo name now comes a lot to live up to and that can be a daunting task for anyone who just wants to quietly learn their craft and work their way through the ranks.

Tye Ruotolo revealed that his sister’s name recognition provides an additional layer of pressure for sister but it hasn’t deterred her from wanting to be like her brothers:

“She’s a bad*** too. Like she’s feeling the pressure, she’s kinda feeling the pressure like when she goes to comps, everyone’s like ‘You’re fighting the Ruotolos little sister’. She’s always wanted to do what we do, you know, like surf and train. And now she’s kinda like a mini us.”

Watch the full interview below:

The dominance of Kade Ruotolo will look to continue at ONE 165

Both Kade and Tye Ruotolo have produced undefeated streaks since signing with ONE Championship that put them right at the forefront of submission grappling.

As Tye holds the ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship, Kade is set to return in a few weeks to defend his lightweight belt. At ONE 165 on January 28 for the promotion’s return to Japan, he will once again face off with Tommy Langaker in his third title defense.

ONE 165, headlined by the super fight between Takeru and Superlek, will air live on January 28. Check your local listings for more details.