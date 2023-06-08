Beneil Dariush will face Charles Oliveira in the co-main event of UFC 289. The card is headlined by a women's bantamweight title bout between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana. While fans have labeled the co-main event as the 'real main event', the No.4-ranked lightweight does not believe that is the case.

Speaking at the media day for the event, 'Benny' fired back at those criticizing the main event, stating:

"A lot of people have been telling me, 'you're the main event, you and Charles are the real main event, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah'. I have to make sure I pause and let them know, 'listen, Amanda Nunes is arguably the greatest female fighter of all-time.'"

Beneil Dariush continued:

"I don't agree with what they say basically. I tell them I think she's there for a reason and I agree with that decision and it's a privilege for me to be on the same card as her and to be the co-main event of that card."

Check out Beneil Dariush's comments on Amanda Nunes below:

Amanda Nunes has previously headlined six pay-per-view cards, however, fans have taken issue with the UFC 289 card as a whole. 'The Lioness' will look to defend the women's bantamweight title for the first time in her second title reign.

Beneil Dariush believes UFC 289 bout with Charles Oliveira will end with a finish

Charles Oliveira has 43 career fights in his mixed martial arts career. However, the judges have only been needed in four of those bouts. Beneil Dariush, who will face 'Do Bronx' at UFC 289, does not believe that the co-main event bout will go the distance. Speaking to Cole Shelton of BJPENNDOTCOM, the No.4-ranked lightweight stated:

"With a guy like Charles, you don't really need five rounds. Look at his fights. He either kills or is killed within three rounds so I don't think we really need five rounds... I think with me and Charles, we don't hide anything. Everything is very clear. We're going to go out there and we're going to do our thing... That is how I see it playing out, kill or be killed. Either I end up killing Charles in this fight or he kills me, there is no other way around me."

Check out Beneil Dariush's comments on his matchup with Charles Oliveira below (starting at the 10:45 mark):

Dariush added that a five-round bout between the fighters was never discussed. The winner of the bout will likely be next in line for a lightweight title opportunity.

