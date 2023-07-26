“She’s supposedly a woman of god” - Ex-UFC star Rachael Ostovich’s ‘disgusting POV’ picture sparks outrage among fans

Former UFC women's flyweight fighter Rachael Ostovich has embraced the world of modeling with great enthusiasm.

While her last combat sports appearance was against Paige VanZant at BKFC 19, Ostovich has now taken a more unorthodox voyage, engaging fans through her premium subscription site.

However, the MMA celebrity recently stunned her social media followers with a major announcement: she has joined OnlyF*ns. This decision was made in response to plenty of requests from her followers all across the world.

The Hawaiian native stirred up a storm on the internet when she recently posted NSFW photos on her Instagram account, donning a vibrant-colored outfit.

Check out the photos below:

The images caused an uproar among MMA fans, leading to heated discussions and differing opinions.

One fan wrote:

"ur a fighter 1% of the time and a h#e 99% of the time."

Another wrote:

"Some lucky bastard is getting that POV, sweet."

While another fan took jabs at Rachael Ostovich's inactive fighting career:

"So no more fighting huh lol."

Check out some more reactions below:

"She’s supposedly a woman of God."

"disgusting POV 🤮"

"Yes she is down on her knees to say a little prayer."

"You show anything in the link?"

"'Godly women' poor girl."

Credits: Rachael Ostovich on Instagram

Rachael Ostovich had to jump from a balcony to escape her abusive husband

Rachael Ostovich has encountered several significant incidents that have captured public attention throughout her journey. Among them was a viral incident in 2019 involving a confrontation with her then-husband.

Arnold Berdon, Ostovich's ex-spouse, is also a former MMA fighter. The event occurred after an evening out with their family turned sour. According to court documents, she stated:

"After a night out with family, he [Arnold Berdon] punched me repeatedly on the head, face, ribs, making me fall to the ground. I gasped for breath and escaped through my sister's balcony. I coughed up blood, threw up several times and had a cracked orbital."

Berdon was sentenced to four years probation and charged with domestic abuse after the 2019 incident. During the court procedures, it was revealed that Berdon was under the influence of drugs at the time of the occurrence.