“She sent you a bunch of nud*s” - Paige VanZant confronts husband Austin Vanderford over NSFW admirer chat

Paige VanZant recently grilled her husband, Austin Vanderford, about an explicit conversation with an admirer.

The former UFC fighter has been married to Vanderford since 2018. He is also an MMA fighter with a professional 11-2 record. Although currently under contract with Bellator MMA, Vanderford hasn't competed since his knockout loss to Aaron Jeffery in August 2022.

During a recent episode of their AKick*ssLoveStory podcast, '12 Gauge' called out her husband for engaging in a suggestive conversation with a female fan on social media:

"She sent you a bunch of n*des and sent a picture of her face, like a closeup of her face and her t*ts and then you swiped away really fast because you were like, 'Oh sh*t, I just got caught.' What did you comment back to her?

In his defense, Vanderford accepted the blame and replied:

"Hey, I really appreciate the photos. I'm actually kind of seeing somebody right now, but thank you for the pictures."

Check out the conversation between Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford below:

VanZant is notably one of the most familiar female figures in the MMA world. Initially rising to fame in the UFC, she has successfully transitioned into the unique field of adult modeling.

Over her seven-year UFC career from 2013 to 2020, '12 Gauge' competed in both the strawweight and flyweight divisions. After leaving the MMA promotion, she made a switch to bare-knuckle boxing with BKFC in August 2020, facing two consecutive setbacks. However, VanZant ventured into the world of adult modeling on the content-sharing platform OnlyF*ns, a decision that garnered significant attention and attracted a substantial following.

Paige VanZant addresses online hate, Austin Vanderford stands by her side

Paige VanZant has recently discussed her encounters with negative comments on social media platforms. As previously mentioned, '12 Gauge' uses her Instagram account to promote her OnlyF*ns content, where she receives support and admiration from her fans. However, VanZant also faces a notable amount of hateful and derogatory comments from a segment of her followers.

In an episode of her AKick*ssLoveStory podcast, the former UFC fighter said:

"The comment section on these videos on my Instagram and I know that it's just social media but it is, that's how it is. People comment negative things because it makes them feel like they have a voice."

Austin Vanderford, VanZant's husband, chimed in and expressed his support for his wife:

"You are a very kind person, you have a sweetheart and you know, a lot of that stuff gets lost on social media and it's crazy."

Check out the conversation between Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford below: