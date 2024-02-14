“She tries to beat me up” - Jonathan Haggerty says he’ll support girlfriend Kenzie Draper’s wish to also compete in Muay Thai

Two-sport world ONE champion Jonathan Haggerty has been a lot more influential in the lives of the people closest to him than he might have thought.

His relationship with longtime girlfriend Kenzie Draper includes a shared passion for Muay Thai. Since they moved to Thailand, they have been spending a significant amount of time together, building a relationship far beyond the romantic and focusing on the sport they love. So it’s become unavoidable that she should want to compete in her own right as well.

Haggerty recently shared his thoughts about his girlfriend wishing to get her foot in the door with ONE Championship this week, and this is what he said:

“She tries to beat me up, but it just doesn't work! But yeah, we've been talking about letting her fight in one of the stadiums here in Koh Samui, just a little fight, but I don't know if I'd like it to happen. I'm not too sure. We'll have to see. We'll have to wait and see. But she wants to do it so why not?”

Jonathan Haggerty has a great team behind him at Knowlesy Academy. With the help of their excellent trainers and coaches, the young champion has been able to shock the world more than once against some of the best names in the organization.

Now, Haggerty comes back to prove why he’s the No. 1 Muay Thai fighter in the world with his first world title defense against No. 4 bantamweight contender Felipe ‘Demolition Man’ Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

Watch ‘The General’ in action at ONE Fight Night 19, which will air live in US primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jonathan Haggerty wants to get the job done early against Felipe Lobo

Nobody likes to play the waiting game in Muay Thai, least of all Jonathan Haggerty.

The UK superstar is set on capturing another quick finish against Tiger Muay Thai representative Felipe Lobo this Friday. As of late, Haggerty has been knocking out opponents to the ground with relative ease, so it’s not a stretch to believe that he won’t be able to do so again.

Speaking to ONE, Haggerty confidently predicted:

“I’m going to come out of the blocks explosive, find the shots early in round one, and hopefully find what I’m looking for to get the job done.”