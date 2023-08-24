“She has the ultimate smile finish move” - Fans rooting for Stamp to capture interim women’s atomweight gold

Stamp Fairtex supporters are rallying behind their favorite fighter this week after clips of her last world title fight against ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee were posted on Instagram.

The 25-year-old superstar is en route to make her second MMA world title appearance on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14, to fight No. 2 ranked contender Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

As such, ONE Championship has been highlighting some of her best fights online, especially the one where she holds a big grin on her face after gutting Angela Lee with a sneaky left hook to the body.

Check out some hilarious fan reactions to Stamp’s “ultimate smile finish move” below:

Stamp Fairtex’s upcoming match is expected to be another crowd-pleaser indeed. Known for creating an entertaining atmosphere for all the viewers out there, Stamp will, therefore, not be short of supporters when she fights her South Korean opposition next month.

She comes into the foray with three straight victories, two in MMA and one in kickboxing, over highly ranked atomweight Jihin Radzuan, Muay Thai sensation ‘Supergirl’ Anna Jaroonsak, and American standout Alyse Anderson.

However, Stamp has yet to face a fighter of Ham’s veteran experience. She’s as tough as they come, which means a simple onslaught of strikes or a submission attempt won’t be enough to stop her.

Ham’s determination to be on top of the world just won’t allow her to quit, which makes for an even more intriguing showdown to watch.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham will be broadcast live and free from inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29 on Amazon Prime Video.