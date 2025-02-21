"She wanted to snap that joint" - Fans feel the pain that Ayaka Miura delivered in her nasty submission of Ritu Phogat at ONE 171

ONE Championship fans are wincing through their screens after witnessing how Japanese MMA star Ayaka Miura delivered a nasty kneebar submission of the returning Ritu Phogat at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Miura, the third-ranked ONE women's atomweight MMA competitor, was aggressive in her pursuit of bringing 'The Indian Tigress' down to the mat, which she was able to do midway through the opening round.

Despite having her own signature submission maneuver known as the 'Ayaka Lock', Miura opted to give fans something new. After carefully working through Phogat's stout defense, 'Zombie' exploded into a kneebar that immediately forced the Indian standout to tap out.

Check out the finish below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Submitting Phogat marked the Tribe Tokyo MMA product's third straight victory as a women's atomweight MMA competitor after having spent her previous eight MMA fights in the heavier 125-pound strawweight division.

Fans marveled at how perfectly Miura executed the maneuver in the comments section, which can be read below:

"She wanted to snap that joint."

"Zombie rules!"

"Pretty and Dangerous 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"Yikes."

"She needs a shot at the atomweight belt asap."

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Ritu Phogat holds Ayaka Miura in high regard

One of the toughest draws in the 115-pound MMA division, Ritu Phogat displayed her respect for Ayaka Miura ahead of ONE 171 by not highlighting her weaknesses — contrary to what most combat sports athletes do in the lead-up to a bout.

Speaking with ONE, the Evolve MMA representative mentioned:

"Everyone has their weaknesses and strengths. I don't want to disrespect her by pointing out her weaknesses. She is a good fighter."

The full replay of ONE 171 is available to all fans who purchased the pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

