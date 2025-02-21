  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "She wanted to snap that joint" - Fans feel the pain that Ayaka Miura delivered in her nasty submission of Ritu Phogat at ONE 171

"She wanted to snap that joint" - Fans feel the pain that Ayaka Miura delivered in her nasty submission of Ritu Phogat at ONE 171

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 21, 2025 09:10 GMT
Ayaka Miura submitted Ritu Phogat at ONE 171. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Ayaka Miura submitted Ritu Phogat at ONE 171. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

ONE Championship fans are wincing through their screens after witnessing how Japanese MMA star Ayaka Miura delivered a nasty kneebar submission of the returning Ritu Phogat at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Ad

Miura, the third-ranked ONE women's atomweight MMA competitor, was aggressive in her pursuit of bringing 'The Indian Tigress' down to the mat, which she was able to do midway through the opening round.

Despite having her own signature submission maneuver known as the 'Ayaka Lock', Miura opted to give fans something new. After carefully working through Phogat's stout defense, 'Zombie' exploded into a kneebar that immediately forced the Indian standout to tap out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the finish below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Submitting Phogat marked the Tribe Tokyo MMA product's third straight victory as a women's atomweight MMA competitor after having spent her previous eight MMA fights in the heavier 125-pound strawweight division.

Fans marveled at how perfectly Miura executed the maneuver in the comments section, which can be read below:

"She wanted to snap that joint."
"Zombie rules!"
"Pretty and Dangerous 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
"Yikes."
"She needs a shot at the atomweight belt asap."
Ad
Screenshot of fans&#039; comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]
Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Ritu Phogat holds Ayaka Miura in high regard

One of the toughest draws in the 115-pound MMA division, Ritu Phogat displayed her respect for Ayaka Miura ahead of ONE 171 by not highlighting her weaknesses — contrary to what most combat sports athletes do in the lead-up to a bout.

Ad

Speaking with ONE, the Evolve MMA representative mentioned:

"Everyone has their weaknesses and strengths. I don't want to disrespect her by pointing out her weaknesses. She is a good fighter."

The full replay of ONE 171 is available to all fans who purchased the pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी