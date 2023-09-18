“She will inspire everyone” – Rodtang on the magnitude of Stamp’s three-sport world title aspirations

Rodtang Jitmuangnon believes that Stamp Fairtex’s quest to become a three-sport world champion will be huge for combat sports in Thailand.

The Fairtex Training Center standout, a former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, will try to add a mixed martial arts gold to her mantle when she returns to action later this month.

Stamp will battle South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight mixed martial arts world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang, the promotion’s flyweight Muay Thai world champion, shared that his fellow Thai superstar’s attempt for a third world title will only inspire more people in their country to follow her footsteps to success while also giving MMA a boost.

He said:

“Stamp’s success will inspire everyone because she will be a role model for them to achieve success like her. I think MMA will be more popular in Thailand because of her.”

ONE is holding an interim MMA championship fight in the atomweight class because reigning division queen Angela Lee is on a self-imposed break for personal reasons.

Stamp actually challenged Lee for the title in March last year after the former won the ONE atomweight MMA world grand prix, but she fell short, losing by submission (rear-naked choke) in the second round.

The former double ONE world chamnpion is coming off an impressive knockout victory over American Alyse Anderson in her last fight at ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in May in the United States.

Ham Seo Hee, for her part, earned a spot in the interim world title fight after racing to her third straight victory in as many matches in ONE back in March.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Meanwhile, Rodtang is also set for a title showdown this week as he defends the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against the division’s kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 in an all-champion clash.

The two top strikers will battle at the headlining match at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

It will be the sixth title defense of Rodtang of his world title while Superlek, the concurrent No. 1 flyweight Muay Thai contender, is looking to make it five straight victories for this year alone.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.