“She worked so hard” - Fairtex founder Mr. Wong says Stamp broke down barriers to claim third world title

Stamp Fairtex always had the potential for greatness, but her unyielding dedication to her craft made her a force in the current martial arts landscape.

The Thai megastar is the first fighter ever to capture world titles in three sports. She completed the hat-trick in her previous outing when she knocked out Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14.

Stamp became just the second ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion but the first to hold ONE world titles in MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing.

Following her historic win, her home gym, Fairtex Training Center, held a celebratory dinner in her honor.

Fairtex founder Mr. Wong recalled how Stamp went from a regular fighter trying to find her place into an unstoppable force who’s just starting her gold-filled path to immortality.

In a video posted on Fairtex Training Center’s Instagram account, Wong said:

“Stamp, when she first came in she didn’t show any prospect at all. She was just a very normal fighter and I always called her Muay Wat or like a temple fighter. It’s like a no name, no degree. But today I dare not call her Muay Wat anymore because she has improved a lot. Now she uses her brain, and she worked so hard.”

He added:

“For most of you, you think you work six hours a day that is a lot. But for her, because she has to fight Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA, one day maybe she trains seven to eight hours. She cries, but she never gives up. That’s why she’s successful today.”

Stamp entered ONE Championship through the ONE Warrior Series when she obliterated Rashi Shinde in July 2018. She quickly became one of the promotion’s top stars when she took the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title from Chuang Kai Ting via unanimous decision in October 2018.

Just four months after her first world title win, the Fairtex Gym representative added the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title to her collection when she beat Janet Todd via unanimous decision.

Although she’s relinquished the Muay Thai and kickboxing belts, Stamp’s transition to MMA was nothing short of spectacular. She submitted Indian wrestling royalty Ritu Phogat for the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Title in 2021 to solidify her place among the sport’s best.

Now in possession of the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world championship, the 25-year-old could go back to her striking roots and challenge for her old world titles.