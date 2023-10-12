Brendan Schaub says it’s hard to find a bigger superstar than ‘badass’ Stamp Fairtex

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex finally had the passing of the torch moment that she had been striving for in her career.

Through her incredible success as a striker and her transition to MMA, the elite Thai competitor has always captured the hearts and minds of the fans.

Following her journey to try and become a three-sport world champion, the ONE Championship fans stayed with her after her loss to Angela Lee at ONE X.

Having worked her way back into title contention, her former opponent Lee set the stage for the 25-year-old superstar to steal the show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

With the former ONE atomweight world champion vacating her title and retiring before fight night, the time had come for Stamp to get a second shot at accomplishing her dream, and she did it in style against Ham Seo Hee.

After delivering another great performance and being handed the belt by Lee, it was clear and made final who will be leading the way for the promotion in the years to come now that 'Unstoppable' has called time on her career.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Brendan Schaub spoke about the star quality of Stamp and how everything about her only increases her profile:

“I don’t care what organization you’re talking about, it’ll be tough to find someone bigger than Stamp Fairtex, and also skill wise. Again, even if you compare it to these other leagues, they might have some wrestling background, they might be a jiu-jitsu gold medalist or something like that, but Stamp’s credentials [are] filthy.

“Even in her walkout, she’s such a unique character. She’s such a badass. They got a superstar there, straight up, a superstar.”

Watch the full clip below:

ONE Fight Night 14 is available to watch back in full via the free event replay for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.