"Sherlock Holmes type sh*t" - UFC champion Ilia Topuria's seemingly customized shoes get fans talking about potential brand launch

Fans reacted to UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria's stylish appearance at the recent Real Madrid game.

Topuria is the first UFC champion from Spain and enjoys a massive fan following in his home country. Many speculate that he has the charisma and potential to become a global superstar.

Recently, @MMAOrbit posted a picture of ‘El Matador’ from his recent appearance for the Real Madrid vs. Sevilla soccer match, donning a black suit and a pair of customized black shoes. Fans noted the letter ‘T’ with a crown symbol printed on the bottom of the shoe. The print appears to be similar to Topuria’s upper chest tattoo.

The pictures comparing both symbols were re-posted on the @Yazko X handle.

Fans reacted to the photos in the comments section and even speculated if the newly crowned UFC featherweight champion was working on a brand deal.

@YazkoMotashobi commented:

“Is he wearing Topuria Shoes??”

@KorbiCola wrote:

“Sherlock Holmes type sh**.”

Other fans commented:

“Prob hand made for him”

“Prob bespoke or incoming brand deal.”

“I think his family or him have an office so maybe that's their brand”

Undefeated UFC featherweight takes a jab at Ilia Topuria for calling out fighters from other divisions

Ilia Topuria became the UFC featherweight champion with an impressive knockout win over former titleholder Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298.

Topuria’s pre-fight antics were reminiscent of Conor McGregor’s promotional tactics heading into the UFC 194 title unification bout with Jose Aldo. ‘El Matador’ seems to have taken a page from the Irishman’s book once again, as he has shown interest in fighting high-profile opponents from other divisions since becoming the champion.

Rising UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev recently criticized Topuria for calling out fighters from other divisions while refusing to fight him. While reacting to a fan post on X, Evloev wrote:

“Conor, Islam, Khabib, Mayweather, Muhammad Ali, Messi… Who else do you want to fight rather than the only undefeated fighter in your division? @Topuriailia.”

While speaking at the UFC 298 post-fight press conference, Topuria had struck down the possibility of fighting Evloev in the near future for his perceived lack of finishing ability.