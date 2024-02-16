"M**t riding on a different level" - Fans point out striking similarity between Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor's back tattoos

Ahead of UFC 298, Ilia Topuria's similarities to Conor McGregor have become a topic of conversation. More specifically, fans have taken to branding 'El Matador' a cheap imitation of the Irishman given all of the near-identical pre-fight antics he has engaged in. Now, fans have zeroed in on Topuria's back tattoo.

It is eerily similar to McGregor's own back tattoo. Fans responded to the similarity, taking to the comment section of the X (formerly Twitter) post, which compares the tattoos.

Expand Tweet

One fan joked that Topuria's emulation of McGregor was so excessive that he will soon sport a tiger tattoo across his midsection like the Irishman.

"Next Ilia will get a tiger tattoo on his stomach too"

Another fan stated that Topuria's copycat behavior will strip him of his own aura, saying:

"Ngl, he's losing his aura with these copies"

Others accused the Spaniard of being too much of a fan of McGregor's.

"M**t riding on a different lvl"

Meanwhile, one comment likened 'El Matador' to Paddy Pimblett, instead of McGregor.

"He's really trying to be Conor but he's closer to be Paddy"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor's back tattoo similarities

Topuria has been emulating McGregor for some time now ahead of his UFC 298 fight with Alexander Volkanovski. His homages to the Irishman have ranged from snapping pictures with the champion's belt to snatching it from Volkanovski at the pre-fight press conference, much like 'The Notorious' once did to José Aldo.

Is Ilia Topuria the only fighter to copy Conor McGregor?

Unfortunately, given Conor McGregor's influence in the sport, Ilia Topuria isn't the only fighter to have copied the Irishman. Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman famously used to emulate 'The Notorious,' even referencing a 'green panty night' in reference to McGregor's iconic 'red panty night' line.

Expand Tweet

Ian Garry, an Irishman himself, has also been accused of copying the former double champion, who he has admitted is his idol. He parroted McGregor's, 'We're not here to take part, we're here to take over' line from an old post-fight interview.