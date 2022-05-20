"Jab is like a piston!" Sherzod Kabutov outstrikes Denis Puric in Muay Thai Grand Prix at ONE 157

At ONE 157, Sherzod Kabutov and Denis Puric fought to earn their place as the official alternate fighter in the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix.

Kabutov officially defeated Denis Puric via unanimous decision.

Through most of this fight, the longer and taller fighter Kabutov was able to slow down the aggressive Buakaw-trained Puric. Using a series of jabs and kicks, Kabutov had no issue controlling this bout.

ONE commentator Mitch Chilson said of Kabutov at ONE 157:

"Kabutov looked really sharp out there. Great movement. His jab was on point. Those spinning attacks, those were a thing of beauty!"

The Kyrgyzstan-born fighter Kabutov clearly controlled every round of the Muay Thai fight. With this victory, he wins a place as the official alternate in the ONE Muay Thai Flyweight Grand Prix. Should any fighter get injured or sick and is unable to continue, Kabutov will step in.

Sherzod Kabutov vs. Denis Puric play-by-play

Kabutov started this Muay Thai bout with a height and reach advantage against the taekwondo champion Puric. Early in round one, the two exchanged leg kicks with Puric trying to land a heavy overhand right. Kabutov grabbed a Thai clinch and was able to land a series of knees.

Kabutov landed with more authority but Puric continued to be aggressive and struggled to get on the inside. He managed to land combination punches and spinning back-kicks on his opponent.

Early in round two, Puric pushed forward and looked to land heavy punches. Sherzod Kabutov had success landing a spinning back fist and a series of jabs. The Bosnian-Canadian Puric then landed an authoritative right hook which clearly affected his opponent. However, Kabutov controlled much of the round with his long lead jab.

Chilson said of Kabutov's jab:

"That jab is like a piston!"

Puric marched forward and tried to land powerful hooks in round three. 'Lion' slowed his opponent using knees and jabs. Puric then tried to land big overhand punches but Kabutov dodged and returned with kicks and jabs to control the fight. The Kyrgyzstan-born fighter finished the contest landing knees in a Thai clinch.

