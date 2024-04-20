"Shin on titanium is like man against woman" - Fans react to Chael Sonnen's advice for Michael Chandler against Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's opponent Michael Chandler has been given advice from legendary UFC trash-talker, Chael Sonnen, who took to YouTube with a video. Sonnen offered his thoughts on what the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion might do come his UFC 303 fight with McGregor.

The former UFC middleweight specifically touched on whether Chandler should target the Irishman's surgically repaired leg, which now features a titanium rod to structurally reinforce the latter's broken tibula while his fibula is plated with screws and bolts.

Sonnen expressed confusion over the notion of someone deliberately targeting an injury. While he didn't outright tell Chandler not to target McGregor's leg, he stated that if the Irishman is still that compromised, it is up to the athletic commission to determine whether he should fight.

Check out Chael Sonnen's advice for Michael Chandler against Conor McGregor:

Fans, however, reacted to Sonnen's thoughts with divided opinions. One fan scoffed at Chandler's fight IQ, claiming that 'Iron' is incapable of following a game plan.

"When has Chandler ever been known to follow a somewhat coherent game plan?" wrote the fan.

This was echoed by another fan comment.

"Well, we all know Chandler's fight IQ is on par with a potato," commented another.

Others touched on the nature of McGregor's gruesome injury, and that Chandler can target it with certain grappling maneuvers.

"Shin on titanium is like man against woman. If you know where the plate ends and the bone begins that's a totally different thing. Any heel hook twisting motion is the obvious jitsu," wrote one fan.

One comment even criticized Sonnen for advising Chandler against doing what others would likely urge him to.

"Chael shooting out gems of knowledge as to how not to win a title fight," the fan wrote.

A collage of the fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Chael Sonnen's advice

The exact state of McGregor's leg is currently unknown but many will be curious to see how the Irishman fares in his first fight since 2021.

Michael Chandler claims he won't target Conor McGregor's leg

In a recent The MMA Hour interview, Michael Chandler revealed that he has no intention of kicking Conor McGregor's injured leg, which is his rear leg. Instead, Chandler is focused on fighting as he usually does. He said:

"Any time you can mess up a guy's foundations, it's good for you. Changes their movement, messes up the power in their punches, but I don't see myself throwing a lot of leg kicks in this fight."

Check out Michael Chandler's thoughts on Conor McGregor's leg (20:14):

Whether Chandler honors his word remains to be seen.

