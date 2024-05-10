Shinji Suzuki and Stefan Korodi Muay Thai war added to ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5

  • home icon
By James De Rozario
Modified May 10, 2024 14:10 GMT
(From left) Shinji Suzuki and Stefan Korodi.
An explosive striking duel between Shinji Suzuki and Stefan Korodi has been confirmed for ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5.

The pair of hard-hitting warriors will square off in bantamweight Muay Thai action that goes down live in American primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Suzuki, a Road to ONE: Japan tournament winner, did not get off to a sweet start under the ONE banner, after being knocked out by Suablack Tor Pran49 in his debut at ONE Friday Fights 32.

However, he picked up the pace with a dominant showing against Chinese athlete Han Zi Hao at ONE 166: Qatar this past March.

His rapid hands and dizzying combinations proved to be the difference in that nine-minute scrap, and he hopes those pivotal tools will help him gain another massive win against Korodi at ONE Fight Night 23 as he aims to work his way into a ranked spot in the division.

Despite entering this clash with six triumphs from his last seven fights, the 38-year-old will be up against a stiff challenge when he meets Korodi.

The Irishman is eager to secure his first win inside the ONE Championship Circle after suffering a debut defeat to Suablack in January this year.

Like Suzuki, the Dublin Combat Academy and PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym athlete's firepower fell short of the Tor Pran49 affiliate's hard-hitting weapons.

Now, his sight is locked on fixing his mistakes and punching his way to a statement win against Suzuki at ONE Fight Night 23.

Confirmed bouts for ONE Fight Night 23 so far:

Jackie Buntan vs Anissa Meksen (ONE strawweight kickboxing world title)

Ok Rae Yoon vs Alibeg Rasulov (MMA - lightweight)

Nico Carrillo vs Saemapetch Fairtex (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Kang Ji Won vs Kirill Grishenko (MMA - heavyweight)

Petchtanong Petchfergus vs Alaverdi Ramazanov (Kickboxing - bantamweight)

Luke Lessei vs Bampara Kouyate (Muay Thai - featherweight)

Hirobo Minowa vs Jeremy Miado (MMA - strawweight)

Shinji Suzuki vs Stefan Korodi (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

