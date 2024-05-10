Shinji Suzuki and Stefan Korodi Muay Thai war added to ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5

An explosive striking duel between Shinji Suzuki and Stefan Korodi has been confirmed for ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5.

The pair of hard-hitting warriors will square off in bantamweight Muay Thai action that goes down live in American primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Suzuki, a Road to ONE: Japan tournament winner, did not get off to a sweet start under the ONE banner, after being knocked out by Suablack Tor Pran49 in his debut at ONE Friday Fights 32.

However, he picked up the pace with a dominant showing against Chinese athlete Han Zi Hao at ONE 166: Qatar this past March.

His rapid hands and dizzying combinations proved to be the difference in that nine-minute scrap, and he hopes those pivotal tools will help him gain another massive win against Korodi at ONE Fight Night 23 as he aims to work his way into a ranked spot in the division.

Despite entering this clash with six triumphs from his last seven fights, the 38-year-old will be up against a stiff challenge when he meets Korodi.

The Irishman is eager to secure his first win inside the ONE Championship Circle after suffering a debut defeat to Suablack in January this year.

Like Suzuki, the Dublin Combat Academy and PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym athlete's firepower fell short of the Tor Pran49 affiliate's hard-hitting weapons.

Now, his sight is locked on fixing his mistakes and punching his way to a statement win against Suzuki at ONE Fight Night 23.

Confirmed bouts for ONE Fight Night 23 so far:

Jackie Buntan vs Anissa Meksen (ONE strawweight kickboxing world title)

Ok Rae Yoon vs Alibeg Rasulov (MMA - lightweight)

Nico Carrillo vs Saemapetch Fairtex (Muay Thai - bantamweight)

Kang Ji Won vs Kirill Grishenko (MMA - heavyweight)

Petchtanong Petchfergus vs Alaverdi Ramazanov (Kickboxing - bantamweight)

Luke Lessei vs Bampara Kouyate (Muay Thai - featherweight)

Hirobo Minowa vs Jeremy Miado (MMA - strawweight)

Shinji Suzuki vs Stefan Korodi (Muay Thai - bantamweight)