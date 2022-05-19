Watch: Shinya Aoki and Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida rolling with one another

Both Shinya Aoki and Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida will be competing at ONE 157. Aoki will be in a submission grappling match, while 'Buchecha' will have an MMA fight.

Ahead of the May 20 event, the two grapplers rolled with each other. ONE Championship shared the video on Twitter with the caption:

"When world-class grapplers meet ONE more sleep until [Shinya Aoki] and ['Buchecha' Marcus Almeida] return to the Circle! #ONE157. 20 May. 5PM SGT/5AM ET. Watch.ONEFC.com."

In the clip, heavyweight Almeida pulls Aoki down into half-guard and the Japanese MMA veteran begins working from the top position. 'Tobikan Judan' tries to advance out of half-guard but with no luck.

Marcus Almeida will make his much-anticipated return at ONE 157 against fellow Brazilian heavyweight Hugo Cunha. Both men will be looking to set themselves up for a title shot later this year.

Meanwhile, Shinya Aoki will be desperate to get back in the win column after his TKO loss at ONE X to Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama. He will face young debutant Kade Ruotolo in a submission grappling match.

Shinya Aoki and Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida at ONE 157

Both of these fighters have been itching to get back in the ONE circle. Almeida was set to compete at ONE 156 but his scheduled opponent pulled out due to injury. Determined to book a fight as soon as possible, the Brazilian was able to secure one for ONE 157.

When Marcus Almeida vs. Hugo 'Silverback' Cunha was announced, 'Buchecha' shared his excitement on Instagram:

"New opponent but the goal is the same! On May 20th We Will be back at work! See you all soon on ONE 157 [ONE Championship]!"

Aoki fought his Japanese compatriot Yoshihiro 'Sexyama' Akiyama at ONE X earlier this year. 'Tobikan Judan' controlled the fight in the first round and nearly finished his opponent with a submission.

However, in the second round, Akiyama came back strong. He was able to finish Aoki with a barrage of knees.

Shinya Aoki will face Kade Ruotolo on Friday. His 19-year-old opponent is a young grappling phenom who has already earned a lot of recognition in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu world.

Kade Ruotolo is best known for his D'Arce choke, which he used to win most of his matches in the WNO Championship, a grappling competition in which he stood first.

Edited by Aziel Karthak