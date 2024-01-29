Shinya Aoki feels satisfied to “get the job done” against short-notice opponent John Lineker at ONE 165

Japanese mixed martial arts legend and former multi-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki let out a sigh of relief after the wild turn of events his scheduled matchup with Sage Northcutt took at ONE 165 last weekend.

Aoki was set to face off with the American karate world champion in a highly anticipated showdown at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which took place live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, last Sunday, Jan. 28.

However, Northcutt mysteriously pulled out of their contest mere minutes before the two were supposed to walk out to the ring. Instead, Aoki was matched up with former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker in an openweight MMA super-fight.

‘Tobikan Judan’ made quick and easy work of Lineker, finishing the Brazilian in the first round with his signature face crank. It was Aoki’s first win since April of 2021, as he snapped a four-fight skid in ONE Championship. Furthermore, he took home a $50,000 performance bonus for his efforts.

Speaking to the media in the ONE 165 post-event interviews, Aoki described what he was feeling at the moment. He said:

“I had to pinch right back into fight mode for a different opponent. But at the end of the day, I can say that I displayed a great show of martial arts and got the job done.”

What’s next for ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki?

At 40 years of age, there is no question that father time has come for Shinya Aoki, one of the greatest MMA grapplers in history. It is clear the lightweight legend does not have it anymore, and his best days are behind him.

Still, Aoki’s refusal to retire is stone-clad, and it appears ‘Tobikan Judan’ will likely soldier one, despite Chilson trying his best to lay down the groundwork for a retirement speech post-fight.

What’s next for Aoki? Two words. Sage Northcutt. Here’s to hoping it happens soon.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding Shinya Aoki’s next fight.