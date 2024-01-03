“Shockwaves” – Watch the devastating effect of Xiong Jing Nan’s soul-draining body shot from hell in slow motion

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan of China is one of the most explosive fighters on the planet. Her incredible ability to put powerful combinations together, particularly with her exceptional boxing skills, has put many opponents out throughout the course of her career.

Xiong sports a professional mixed martial arts record of 18-2 and is a winner of 13 of her last 14 fights. Overall, she owns 11 wins by knockout in her career. Those are amazing stats, but it takes watching her in super slow motion to truly appreciate The Panda’s knockout ability.

In a clip posted by ONE Championship on Instagram, fans can dissect the ungodly power in Xiong’s fists.

ONE captioned:

"What's next for strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan?"

In this short clip that you can check out below, Xiong is seen delivering a body shot from hell against former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee in their March 2019 encounter.

Xiong ended up winning the fight via a fifth-round technical knockout, retaining her strawweight gold after Lee folded from the said body shot.

Naturally, fans offered their take on Xiong’s nuclear bomb of a fist.

“Liver punishment”

However, some fans offered interesting matchups they think Xiong should take next.

“Stamp at catchweight, smila in a mixed rules match”

“@phetjeeja 👏🔥 boxing/kickboxing”

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak calls out Xiong Jing Nan for rematch

One user in the comments section of the aforementioned post is very recognizable, and it’s none other than strawweight Muay Thai sensation Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

“Rematch with me 😃”

Xiong Jing Nan and Jaroonsak locked horns last September 2023 in a special rules-striking match that delivered some epic action.

Under the special rule set, fighters wore four-ounce gloves and were only allowed to throw punching combinations. Other forms of strikes, like kicks, knees, and elbows, were prohibited.

Xiong took home a technical knockout victory in the third round. However, many feel Jaroonsak more than held her own in there against the strawweight MMA queen.

Could a rematch materialize between the two? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Xiong's next fight.