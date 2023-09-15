‘Wondergirl’ says many people doubted her at the start of her career: “No one knew if it would work or not”

24-year-old Muay Thai superstar Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak didn’t grow up with a typical childhood. Raised in rural Thailand, Jaroonsak was heavily influenced by her father to become a Muay Thai fighter, which is not a career path young girls in the country were used to following.

Because of this, faced heavy judgment and criticism in her neighborhood, at school, with many casting great doubt on her future as a martial artist.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Jaroonsak talked about the uncertainty and doubt she faced from people around her.

‘Wondergirl’ said:

“No one knew if it would work or not. No one knew the future. So yeah, I felt like the black sheep in my childhood. People didn’t believe what I was doing was good for me.”

Fortunately for the 24-year-old, she has proved everybody wrong. Today, ‘Wondergirl’ is one of the most talented fighters in the world today, and is quickly coming into her own as a ONE Championship superstar.

Jaroonsak can continue to pave her path to greatness when she steps into the Circle for her next fight.

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is set to face ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

ONE Championship’s historic first-ever special rules striking match consists of three 3-minute rounds. Athletes are allowed to use all punching techniques. However, grappling, kicks, elbows, and knees are prohibited. The fight will be contested in 4-ounce MMA gloves and will be scored using the 10-point must system.