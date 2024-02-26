"Shook the whole room with that" - Francis Ngannou reaches punching machine's max limit "without even trying" fans react

Francis Ngannou is set to return to the boxing ring in less than two weeks when he faces Anthony Joshua in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Footage of the former UFC heavyweight champion hitting a punching machine recently emerged, with 'The Predator' having no difficulty reaching the max limit.

"Francis Ngannou really broke the scale without even trying 😂"

Fans responded to the footage by praising Ngannou's punching power. @Fully_Looted claimed that the whole room shook from the punch:

"Bro almost broke the camera too. Shook the whole room with that"

@TheFightGIF questioned how the UFC allowed Ngannou to leave while sharing footage of his UFC 217 knockout of Alistair Overeem, which earned Knockout of the Year honors:

"How did Dana let go of this man but not let go of Belal... will always blow my mind..."

@josh_eastes hoped that Ngannou knocks out Joshua in their upcoming March 8 bout:

"Man I really need him to KO Anthony Joshua. Need it."

@kelvindiamond_ stated:

"Imagine that landing on your head with no gloves on 😭"

@bigmaclionking suggested that Ngannou is scarier than Mike Tyson:

"I think this guys scares me more then Iron Mike so that tells you all you need to know"

@AintFredoYou joked that they need 'The Predator' to join them at Six Flags:

"Ima need to take Francis with me to six flags or sumn so I can say I won sumn. This is number one bulls**t brothers"

@DieHardMMAPod made light of the recent claim that Joe Pyfer hits harder than Ngannou:

"That’s cool but have Joe Pyfer hit it and see what happens"

@EasyDWizard pointed out the noise coming from the punch:

"His punches come with sound effects"

Francis Ngannou praises Jon Jones for interaction with his mother

While a bout seems unlikely to occur at this point, Francis Ngannou has exchanged words with Jon Jones on multiple occasions. Despite this, 'The Predator' recently praised 'Bones' after the latter respectfully greeted his mother at PFL vs. Bellator: Champs. Ngannou took to X on Monday, stating:

"Fighting aside it was very respectable of you to greet my mom like this @JonnyBones . Much respect 🙏🏿"

While Jones and Ngannou initially seemed destined to clash in the octagon, such a bout remains increasingly unlikely. 'Bones' will face Stipe Miocic in his return from a torn pectoral muscle and could retire after. Meanwhile, 'The Predator' will face Anthony Joshua in his second career boxing match before making his PFL debut against Renan Ferreira.