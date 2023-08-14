“Short, fat, little, miserable hater” - Michael Bisping's brutal takedown of The MMA Guru has MMA Twitter in knots

Former middleweight champion and outspoken MMA personality Michael Bisping recently delivered a no-holds-barred takedown of YouTuber and podcaster 'The MMA Guru' in a video segment that has sent ripples across the mixed martial arts community.

In the clip, 'The Count' said:

"MMA Guru is just a short, fat, little, miserable hater on everyone, and that's about it. He's just a short, fat, ugly as well. Ugly little disgusting person. You know what I mean? If I play to him for having a YouTube channel, because I could not look at my own reflection if I look like that. And he needs a shower and needs to bloody brush his teeth by the looks of him, I bet his breath stinks. And take the beanie off. Have a shower, you little scrotum."

Expand Tweet

The remarks, marked by their frankness and biting language, caused a stir on social media, especially among fans of the MMA scene. Some chimed in to express their agreement, while others seemed taken aback by the unfiltered nature of the comments.

"desperately needs a shower"

"I remember following g mmaguru for a while mainly to get more MMA news and discussion, I don't think I saw one video that was good or informative or even fun to watch"

"he's totally not in his feelings XD. 10-7 guru"

"Needs to shower fr"

"facts f**k that fat pig"

Check out the comments below:

Fan reactions

Michael Bisping advocates for a potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall bout

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has shared his perspective on the potential trajectory of Jon Jones' career. With Tom Aspinall emerging as a notable figure in the UFC heavyweight division, Bisping believes that a matchup between Jones and Aspinall should be on the cards before Jones considers retirement.

Aspinall made a significant impact in his recent octagon appearance at UFC London, securing a quick first-round TKO victory over Marcin Tybura. In his post-fight interview, Aspinall expressed his intention to challenge Jon Jones in the heavyweight division.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Michael Bisping said:

"Jon doesn't needs to fight anybody. He defended the belt at light-heavyweight for a ridiculous amount of time. He went through multiple generations of champions. But he moved up to heavyweight, he won the belt. Now he's going to fight Stipe Miocic, they say he's the greatest heavyweight of all time."

'The Count's reasoning for a Jones vs. Aspinall matchup revolves around Jones' legacy. The logic here is that by defeating a rising talent like Tom Aspinall, Jones would leave no room for doubt about his prowess across weight classes and generations of fighters.

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:

Expand Tweet