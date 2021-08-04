 "Should be booked any day of the week" - Chael Sonnen wants Cody Garbrandt to fight 'Suga' Sean O'Malley

Cody Garbrandt has been a major talking point in the bantamweight division since returning in 2020 after being on the sidelines for more than a year.

The former bantamweight champion knocked out Raphael Assuncao viciously in the last second of the second round before losing to Rob Font back in May via decision.

'The American Gangster' Chael Sonnen, however, is not keen to see 'No Love' fight his way up the rankings to make his mark on the division. On his official YouTube channel, 'The Bad Guy' stated that he'd love to see Cody Garbrandt against a big name like 'Suga' Sean O'Malley.

Sonnen stated:

"'Suga' Sean vs Cody, 135 pounds in a co-main or higher works and should be booked any day of the week. Why? People know who they are. They both succeeded. They both won..."

Chael Sonnen also showed his disregard for the system of rankings and said:

"...and to let a false number put next to your name which was never designed in the fist place in the best of intentions, it was still designed for people like me to have something to talk about.

Watch his take on Cody Garbrandt below:

Cody Garbrandt vs Sean O'Malley : The war of words

Cody Garbrandt and Sean O'Malley have been going at it on social media for a while now. Below is a set of tweets in which the two top bantamweights are seen hurling insults at one another.

Did rob teach you that? https://t.co/0EiHCVlC9c — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) July 13, 2021

Garbrandt was quick to respond to the tweet above, shining a light on O'Malley's claim that he was still undefeated in his career:

If you say you are undefeated why don’t you rematch the guy that made you get carried out on a stretcher again?? If I go out I go out on my shield. I don’t have a bitch bone in my body, unlike you. We are not the same, you will soon find out! https://t.co/Hd0PtpmYYy — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 13, 2021

"If you say you are undefeated why don’t you rematch the guy that made you get carried out on a stretcher again?? If I go out I go out on my shield. I don’t have a bitch bone in my body, unlike you. We are not the same, you will soon find out!"

Most recently, Garbrandt has hinted at fighting O'Malley in an Instagram post.

While the bantamweight division has been kept on hold by the current champion Aljamain Sterling going through injury issues, the division can benefit from a fight between the two bantamweight starlets: Cody 'No Love' Garbrandt and 'Suga' Sean O'Malley.

Do you think O'Malley will turn the bout into his own 'Suga Show', or will the mean fighting style of 'No Love' dominate him yet again? Let us know below!

