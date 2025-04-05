"Should fight winner of Arman vs. Ilia" - MMA X plays matchmaker for Islam Makhachev as new training footage emerges

Islam Makhachev's next fight remains a topic of great interest to the MMA fandom, such that a flock of UFC fans took to X/Twitter to debate and speculate over who is more deserving of a crack at the Dagestani star's lightweight title. This all stems from recent training footage of Makhachev.

While the UFC has not made any official announcements regarding Mak cchachev's next bout, that he is back to training offer a glimmer of hope for fans. Makhachev, though, is known for staying busy and, at least, working on his wrestling. It's that he's working on his striking, though, that has fans talking.

Check out Islam Makhachev polishing his striking:

Naturally, the MMA fandom wasted no time in speculating on whether Makhachev is gearing up for his octagon return. After all, there's been no movement, at least in the public eye, regarding his next fight, despite several fighters vying for his attention.

To no one's surprise, some proposed that he fight Ilia Topuria, the soon-to-be former UFC featherweight champion.

"He should fight Ilia Topuria"

Others, though, expressed their preemptive disapproval over a potential fight with Justin Gaethje, even taking aim at the lightweight champion's famous quote, which is now on the walls of the UFC Performance Institute, about taking on all comers.

"Not Gaethje or the PI has to take his quote down"

Another fan, meanwhile, called on Makhachev to face the winner of a title eliminator between Topuria and the Dagestani star's original UFC 311 opponent, Arman Tsarukyan.

"Islam should fight winner of Arman vs. Ilia"

Some, though, disagreed, suggesting that Topuria be favored.

"If I were king, he'd face Ilia next. Arman and Gaethje fight for #1 contendership"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Islam Makhachev's training footage

Unfortunately, until the UFC makes it clear who Makhachev faces next, the debate about his next opponent will continue.

Islam Makhachev is reportedly awaiting the outcome of UFC 315

Despite the logjam in the UFC lightweight title picture, Islam Makhachev's eyes are reportedly back on the welterweight strap. In fact, a recent tweet from Home of Fight suggests that he is eyeing the UFC 315 welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

The assumption is that if Muhammad loses his title to Della Maddalena, Makhachev will move up to 170 pounds to try and capture a second belt. However, there's been no confirmation of any such plans.

