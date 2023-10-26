"It's a great quote if not a bit wordy " - Islam Makhachev's quote that had Dana White in awe put on wall at the UFC PI; fans react

Islam Makhachev is fresh off scoring the most impressive win of his career. This past Saturday, he headlined UFC 294, defending the lightweight title against his perceived career rival, featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski. The two men are best known for their thrilling clash back at UFC 284.

While that contest was a hard-fought war that went to a decision in Makhachev's favor, their rematch was anything but. The Dagestani phenom flattened Volkanovski with a head kick, knocking him out to close the door on their rivalry. The fight was also notable for Volkanovski's status as a short-notice replacement.

Ahead of the bout, Islam Makhachev openly questioned Jon Jones' legitimacy as a UFC champion, given that 'Bones' infamously refused to accept a short-notice fight with Chael Sonnen, whereas he readily accepted a short-notice fight with a comparatively more dangerous opponent in Alexander Volkanovski.

Part of his quote was immortalized on a wall in the UFC Performance Institute:

"What does this title represent? It means you're the best in the world and if you're the best in the world, it doesn't matter who's going to be standing across from you. What do I say? No? NEVER. Let's do this!"

Fans on Reddit were, like UFC CEO Dana White, in awe of the quote as they reacted to its presence in the UFC PI. One fan praised the quote as great:

"It's a great quote if not a bit wordy"

It also drew a humorous response from one of the fans, who referenced Dana White's preference for fighters who accept short-notice bouts:

"Dana should shorten it to "Take the fight kid""

Other fans mimicked Islam Makhachev's cadence:

"Dozen matter bratha"

This was echoed by another fan:

"Smesh anyone brazar"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Islam Makhachev's next title defense

After defeating Alexander Volkanovski for the second time, Islam Makhachev's next title defense has become a talking point among MMA fans. He was initially matched up with Charles Oliveira in a rematch for the lightweight title, but fans have become resistant to the idea of him fighting the same people over again.

There has been a surge of interest in seeing the 155-pound champion face Justin Gaethje, who has also called for a title fight. Dana White, however, has insisted on rebooking the rematch with Oliveira.