"Should be a fun fight" - Superbon discusses possible flyweight world title duel between Rodtang and Nong-O

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon previewed a potential clash between Nong-O Hama and Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Superbon said it would be a great fight for all the fans because it will be a clash of signature offense between the two, with Nong-O's atomic kicks and Rodtang's signature power punches.

The Thai striking sensation spoke about this in a recent interview with the Bangkok Post. He said:

"Yeah, I think it should be a fun fight. Rodtang is really good with his hands, Nong-O is really good with his kicks. So, in Muay Thai, we have to figure (it) out all the time - like if you lose something, we can fix it because we want to win."

Check out Superbon's interview below:

The 34-year-old Thai veteran was ringside at ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2 and witnessed firsthand the revenge victory of Nong-O against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their rematch.

Because of this outstanding performance by the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king, Superbon is convinced that he's ready to face 'The Iron Man' for the coveted 26-pound golden belt.

Superbon attributes Nong-O's durability in weight change that helped secure win against Kongthoranee

In another recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superbon proclaimed that Nong-O's weight change has significantly helped him improve his durability and made his recovery time even faster.

Superbon explained that it was a different story when he was competing in the bantamweight division.

"I think he recovered that fast because he came down a weight class. It's helping him, because they don't make it like in the upper weight [class] before. So I think he can take that."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.

