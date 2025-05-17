Superbon says Nong-O’s toughness against Kongthoranee proves he will thrive in flyweight - “I think he can take that”

Superbon is confident in Nong-O's ability to succeed at flyweight.

On February 7, Nong-O, the former eight-time bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, attempted to put the flyweight division on notice. The Thai superstar came up short due to a split decision loss against Kongthoranee.

Three months later, Nong-O faced Kongthoranee in an immediate rematch. This time around, the former bantamweight king overcame an early onslaught by his Thai counterpart and won by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 31.

While speaking to Sportskeeda, Nong-O's friend and teammate, ONE featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon, had this to say about the 38-year-old's ability to recover quickly against Kongthoranee and secure the win:

"I think he recovered that fast because he came down a weight class. It's helping him, because they don't make it like in the upper weight [class] before. So I think he can take that."

At 38 years old, Nong-O is knocking on the door of a ONE flyweight Muay Thai title shot, especially because the throne is vacant. Firstly, the promotional officials must decide if the Thai legend needs to fight Kongthoranee for a third consecutive time.

Watch highlights of the Nong-O vs. Kongthoranee rematch below:

Superbon doesn't think a trilogy is needed for Nong-O and Kongthoranee

Nong-O's win against Kongthoranee was undoubtedly more decisive than their first meeting. With that said, Kongthoranee has an argument for deserving an immediate trilogy bout after accepting the rematch instead of pursuing a title shot.

During the ONE Fight Night 31 post-event press conference, Superbon had this to say about Nong-O not needing to compete in a trilogy bout against Kongthoranee:

"I don't think a trilogy is needed, because their levels is far apart. If Kongthoranee didn’t drop Nong-O, Nong-O dominated the fight. This is just my personal opinion. I don't know how other people think, but for me, if Nong-O wasn’t wobbled, I think today's fight was one-sided."

Following a kickboxing win against Takeru Segawa, Rodtang is expected to return to Muay Thai and fight for the flyweight throne he vacated. It's unclear who ONE Championship will match him up against, with Superlek and Nong-O as the most likely options.

Watch Superbon's post-event interview at ONE Fight Night 31 below:

