Should give that man a medal, not a prison sentence - Dan Hooker voices his support for Cain Velasquez

Dan Hooker is the latest addition to the list of fighters who have come out in support of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez following his arrest in San Jose, California.

Hooker recently did an interview with It's Time for Sports. At one point during the conversation, 'The Hangman' was asked about his thoughts on the situation involving Velasquez. Hooker said that the former UFC champion did not deserve to be in prison:

"We all say we will do that exactly. He [Cain Velasquez] went out and did it, you know what I mean? Good on him... Should give that man a medal, not a bloody prison sentence."

Cain Velasquez was recently arrested for his involvement in a shooting incident, where he allegedly fired several gunshots at a car. Velasquez's target was Harry Eugene Goularte, who was accused of molesting a close relative of the former UFC champion. Velasquez was arrested on charges of attempted premeditated murder.

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata JUST IN



Former UFC heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez has been formally charged with attempted and premeditated murder for his alleged part in a shooting in San Jose on Monday, according to the Santa Clara County district attorney. JUST INFormer UFC heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez has been formally charged with attempted and premeditated murder for his alleged part in a shooting in San Jose on Monday, according to the Santa Clara County district attorney. 🚨JUST IN 🚨Former UFC heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez has been formally charged with attempted and premeditated murder for his alleged part in a shooting in San Jose on Monday, according to the Santa Clara County district attorney. https://t.co/Rgx8HviZxF

After the arrest, several UFC fighters including Israel Adesanya, Michael Chiesa and Justin Gaethje voiced their support for Velasquez on social media.

Michael Chiesa @MikeMav22 twitter.com/newsdamian/sta… Damian Trujillo @newsdamian

This is Harry Goularte, accused of lewd and lascivious act on a child, and the alleged target of NEW:This is Harry Goularte, accused of lewd and lascivious act on a child, and the alleged target of @cainmma NEW:This is Harry Goularte, accused of lewd and lascivious act on a child, and the alleged target of @cainmma https://t.co/5rPYO2FsGC If you aren’t going to free Cain, at least arrest this guy and lock him up in the same jail cell as him. #FreeCain If you aren’t going to free Cain, at least arrest this guy and lock him up in the same jail cell as him. #FreeCain twitter.com/newsdamian/sta…

Dan Hooker will be moving down to featherweight

After his entertaining stint as a 155-pounder, Dan Hooker has decided to move down to the featherweight division. 'The Hangman' will take on Arnold Allen on March 19 for his first fight back as a featherweight.

The card will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between Tom Aspinall and Alexander Volkov.

During his run at lightweight, Hooker faced several tough opponents like Dustin Poirier, Paul Felder, Gilbert Burns, Edson Barboza, Islam Makhachev, Michael Chandler, and Al Iaquinta. He won two 'Fight of the Night' bonuses for his wars against Poirier and Felder.

Dan Hooker's previous run as a featherweight in the UFC did not go too well. He fought six times as a 145-pounder but only won thrice. So, it will be interesting to see what his second run in the division holds for the New Zealander.

