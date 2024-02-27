"Should be hung for what they have done" - Sean Strickland criticizes US Government filled with "treasonous whor*s" after 'upsetting US Navy Seal'

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland recently claimed that a U.S Navy SEAL could not survive one week of training with him. Former Navy SEAL Jimmy Watson took notice of Strickland's comments and issued a response on his Instagram account.

Check out Sean Strickland's comments and Jimmy Watson's response below:

Strickland then took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and made the interaction known to his fans and followers. The former champion then stated that he objected to Watson's comment that Navy SEALs protected the 'freedom' of U.S citizens. He said:

"I made a navy seal upset, he said 'we protect your freedom'. I'm very pro military but anti-government. But to say 'I protect your freedom', y'all need a history lesson on the federal government. Google Snowden and the constitution. The sand people aren't taking away my freedoms."

Strickland then uploaded another post where he went on to criticize the American government, saying that it was filled with unfaithful individuals, who have caused harm to the country. He wrote:

"Let me tell you guys something the American government is filled with treasonous wh*res that should be hung for what they have done to our freedoms and military... Our founding fathers would be disgusted in all of us for being spineless. I'm done."

Sean Strickland takes a dig at retired US Navy SEAL David Goggins

Sean Strickland does not seem to be a big fan of motivational speaker and former Navy Seal David Goggins.

An X user recently posted a question as to who was the worst cornerman in UFC history. The post featured Goggins, Hollywood actor Jack Black and tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg as the three options.

Goggins cornered Tony Ferguson at UFC 296. Black was a part of Stephen Thompson's corner team at the same event. Alexander Volkanovski's corner at UFC 298 included Zuckerberg.

Strickland responded to the post by pointing out Goggins advice to Ferguson at UFC 296.

"Lmao..... 'stay hard Tony' lmao"

Strickland was last seen in action in January this year. He headlined UFC 297 in a middleweight title clash against Dricus du Plessis. Unfortunately for Strickland, he came up short on the night and lost his 185 pound strap to the South African.