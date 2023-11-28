“Should I do it” - Contemplating a move to the UFC, Dillon Danis sparks discussions about his debut with the promotion by teasing fans

Former Bellator mixed martial artist Dillon Danis is currently a free agent and has not signed up for any promotion. He has teased a move to the UFC and repeatedly called for it on his social media accounts.

In one of his latest posts on X (formerly known on Twitter), where he engages most with fans, he quoted a fan-made poster that announced a fake matchup of his against Ian Garry.

The post stated that Vicente Luque, who is slated to face Ian Garry at UFC 296 on 16 December 2023, is injured and will be replaced by Danis. Danis quoted the post by teasing a debut in the UFC:

"Should I do it [face with tears of joy emoji] if you know you know."

Dillon Danis has also waded into the controversy surrounding Ian Garry and his relationship with his wife, Layla Anna-Lee, by exposing her direct messages to him from 2018.

Check out both the fanmade poster and Danis' post below:

Dillon Danis teases a UFC debut matchup against Ian Garry. [via X @dillondanis]

Conor McGregor's coach, John Kavanagh, urges Dillon Danis to return to mixed martial arts

Conor McGregor's longtime coach, John Kavanagh, has urged Dillon Danis to return to his strengths, which are mixed martial arts.

In an interview with MMA Junkie at a recent UAE Warriors event, Kavanagh weighed in on Danis' future. He hoped that 'El Jefe' would not pursue YouTube boxing anymore and would invest himself in MMA, even offering up a spot at his gym in Dublin:

“I say this with nothing but love for Dillon, he knows I love him: I’d love to see him just put the phone down for a minute, and come back to Dublin. I’ve been torturing him come over to Dublin. I know he just had a wee baby, and we’re all excited about that. I’d love to see him come to Dublin again and just throw himself into training for mixed martial arts. He’s an MMA fighter, he’s not a boxer.”

Kavanagh continued:

“He’s an MMA fighter, and exceptional when you see him in the gym. The guy’s never quite realized that he’s been very unlucky with a set of injuries, and this and that. I hope he got some good money out of boxing and put that in the trust fund for the kid, don’t be buying fancy shoes or nothing like that. Get back to my gym or another gym, wherever. Get the head down and show everybody what you can do in the cage.”

Check out John Kavanagh's full comments to MMA Junkie on YouTube below [10:35]: