Should Islam Makhachev be betting favorite over Jack Della Maddalena in potential fight? Renato Moicano answers

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano recently weighed in on Islam Makhachev being the betting favorite over Jack Della Maddalena. Claiming that the "odds should be even," Moicano shared his perspective on the Dagestani's move to welterweight.

After Della Maddalena's decisive victory over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, Makhachev vacated his 155-pound belt and is eyeing the Aussie champion for double-champion status.

In an interview with Home of Fight, Moicano, who once fought Makhachev, said this:

"I think [the betting odds for Makhachev vs. Della Maddalena] should be even. Even though Islam is a good grappler, and he's big for 155, he's moving to 170. You never know. I think he needs to take some time to gain weight, to gain power, to gain strength. So, that's why I think the odds are even, and I think they should be even."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

Robert Whittaker previews Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker recently shared his thoughts on Jack Della Maddalena's chances against Islam Makhachev. Although the Dagestani is a betting favorite, 'The Reaper' believes that the Aussie champion can do the unthinkable and win the fight.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Whittaker picked the fellow Australian to win, stating:

"That’s always the question everybody asks when anybody is moving up or down a division, there's many unknowns involved. But saying that, I think Islam can do everything that Belal [Muhammad] does, but way better. I thought Jack handily had the fight, but it was a fight. I don’t think it’ll be an easy fight for Jack, but I believe in Jack. I think he’s got that X-factor, he’s got that hunger there. Just like with Belal, just like with [Gilbert] Burns, I think he can do the impossible."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (2:14):

