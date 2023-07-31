"Should have made him do push-ups" - Fan asks Belal Muhammad to step aside to get photo with title, MMA Twitter reacts

MMA fans have been reacting after Belal Muhammad was asked to move out of the way so a fan could take a picture with a UFC title.

The No.3-ranked welterweight remains one of the most divisive fighters on the roster despite his dominance in the octagon. The 35-year-old hasn't been defeated since 2019 and is riding high on a 10-fight undefeated run.

Despite Muhammad's success, much of the criticism surrounding the fighter is his lack of finishes, with only two stoppage victories coming across his last 10 outings.

In a video doing the rounds on Twitter, 'Remember the Name' is posing with fans and a UFC belt. The fan in particular comes up to take a picture but immediately asks Belal Muhammad to step aside and the fighter happily obliges.

Fans have been reacting to the video, with one fan hilariously suggesting they should have asked Belal Muhammad to do exercises before moving. They wrote:

Island boy fr @dmflyguy @DovySimuMMA Should have made him do push-ups and then get out of the way, lololololol

Another fan questioned why the UFC even had Muhammad standing next to a belt, as he hasn't yet had a title shot during his career:

Andre @drebanto @DovySimuMMA Why the ufc put belal next to a belt that’s so fukt

Twitter user @DomtheU actually sided with the welterweight contender, stating they were surprised he didn't react back to the fan:

"Belal should have rocked that kid. I'm down for the jokes Remebr the Decision, but that should not be tolerated"

Belal Muhammad details training regime under Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC in 2020 at the top of his game, defending his lightweight title and extending his undefeated streak to 29-0.

After hanging up his gloves, 'The Eagle' opted to take up coaching at the American Kicking Academy (AKA), working alongside his trainer Javier Mendez. The pair have since led the coaching for stars such as Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad.

Recently, Muhammad appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he detailed what it's like working under and studying Nurmagomedov. According to 'Remember the Name', it's a strict routine that requires heavy dedication. He explained:

"None of the guys are going to show up late to practice. Once he lines everybody up, you better sprint there, because he's going to tell you what your duties are for that day... Being religious, you're bringing a different type of discipline... None of their guys are drinking, none of their guys are going out and partying."

Catch Belal Muhammad's comments here: