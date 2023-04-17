Max Holloway's elite showing against No.4-ranked contender Arnold Allen was the perfect way to bounce back from his third loss to current champion Alexander Volkanovski last year.

Having already beaten most of the top contenders, including interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez, Holloway's performance begs the question of whether he should get a fourth crack at Volkanovski, despite being down 0-3 to 'The Great'.

UFC fans on Twitter weighed in on the debate after the question was posed by MMA on Point.

"In your opinion, what would Max have to do to earn a fourth shot at Volkanovski? 🤔"

One fan reminded everyone of the lopsided nature of their last meeting and remarked that a handicapped Volkanovski would make the fight even:

"Volk somehow losing his right arm is the only way to make this fight competitive"

"Volk somehow losing his right arm is the only way to make this fight competitive"

Others commented on how a fourth meeting is just not plausible:

"I don’t see how it could happen. Max lost convincingly the first time. Second razor close could go either way. But after that third, no need for a fourth fight. We saw what we had to see"

"I don't see how it could happen. Max lost convincingly the first time. Second razor close could go either way. But after that third, no need for a fourth fight. We saw what we had to see"

"He's already 1 win down, but in order to possibly get yourself a 4th bout with Alex he'd have to wipe out 3-4 legit contenders to the point where literally no one has a stake for the title fight but him."

However, others maintained that Holloway was the clear second-best fighter in the division and deserved to challenge again for the title:

"Im not really interested in a 4th but if he continues to beat the other top guys there's no reason not to do it again."

"Keep winning against tough contenders at 145, or just go to 155lbs next if Volkanovski beats Yair in July"

"Nothing tbh. For the sport, Max should get the shot if he's the clear number 1 regardless of how anyone feels about it. In saying that, Part 4 is gonna be a hard sell box office-wise."

The possibility of either Max Holloway or Alexander Volkanovski moving up to the lightweight division was also considered by fans:

"Volk will go up before this fight will ever happen again"

"Honestly max would have to become champ at 155😂he could literally destroy everyone at 145 and that still wouldn't sell"

"Pretty much nothing. He would have to go up to LW and win the belt there somehow"

Ilia Topuria also featured heavily in the replies as a legitimate contender to beat in order to stake a claim to the title shot:

Max Holloway welcomes the idea of fighting "OG" Korean Zombie next

In the aftermath of his latest victory against Arnold Allen, Max Holloway fielded questions about his next fight and entertained the idea of facing off against Chan Sung Jung next.

He spoke at the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference and had this to say about a potential fight against fellow promotional veteran 'The Korean Zombie':

"If Korean Zombie wants to get it, he can get it. He can get it. I would love to fight. That’s one of the guys I’ve been growing up and watching. I’m kinda tripping on how the hell we didn’t fight yet. How did we not fight? If that’s one of the guys, then that’s one of the guys. I would love to fight and share the octagon with him. He’s one of the OGs that I didn’t get to fight yet. That was like, we came up in the same era and we didn’t fight each other, so if that’s it, that’s it.”

Catch Max Holloway's comments below:

