Should Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 be the last BMF title fight? UFC analyst Din Thomas believes so 

UFC analyst Din Thomas recently claimed that Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 should be the final fight for the BMF title. The upcoming contest is the fourth fight where the aforementioned belt is on the line.

It was recently announced that 'The Diamond' will enter the cage for the last time against Holloway at UFC 318. The fight for the BMF title takes place on July 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Starting with Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 244, Thomas believes the upcoming contest should be the final one for the said belt.

Speaking to MMA journalist Mike Bohn, the UFC analyst had this to say:

"I think so (that this should be the last BMF fight), only because the BMF belt is so limited. Everybody wants to fight for it, but because it's kind of been in the hands of lightweights and welterweights, you really alienate a lot of people who should fight for it, who could fight for it."

He continued:

"So it's like, 'What are we doing with this?' And to be honest with you, the game ain't really full of BMFs like it used to be. Now we've got a bunch of athletes lobbying for money and money fights. We don't got a lot of BMFs like we used to have, so I think they should just do away with it."

Check out Din Thomas' comments below (18:52):

Daniel Cormier reacts to Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on the fight between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 for the BMF title. Currently, 'The Diamond' holds two wins over the Hawaiian fighter. This much-anticipated trilogy is the Louisiana native's second chance for the belt after he failed to capture it against Justin Gaethje at UFC 291.

Former double champion Cormier claimed that this fight is the "end of an era." He reminisces on the lightweight division's prime with the roster that accommodated exciting fighters. On his YouTube channel, he had this to say:

"It's more than just a fight. It really is the end of an era. We've been lucky to live through this era of lightweights, Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson. Max Holloway at 155, looked amazing. If that's the guy that shows up, it's a tough fight for everybody. This is as big a fight as you can get."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (7:05):

