Should the UFC have custom belts for every champion? Fans weigh in after top MMA journalist's suggestion

UFC fans weighed in on the possibility of every champion having personalized or custom belts after becoming champion.

The organization initially used the UFC Classic Championship Belt to give to champions, meaning they would win a new belt every time they became champions or defended the title. This system changed in 2019 when they introduced the Legacy Belt System. This means they are awarded a belt with their name when they become champions.

However, the design of the belts are all roughly the same, and when Ariel Helwani saw Yair Rodriguez's new custom belt, he asked fight fans the question:

"That @panteraufc belt is beautiful. I’d love to see custom belts for every champ."

Take a look at the tweet:

One user tweeted saying:

"Great ideas you have. Dana white should listen"

Take a look at the tweet:

Another user said:

"Why did they give an interim a custom belt?"

Take a look at the tweet:

Anthony @Torgrude45 @arielhelwani @panteraufc Why did they give an interim a custom belt? @arielhelwani @panteraufc Why did they give an interim a custom belt?

One user felt the Interim title should not be given so much importance:

"We need to normalize interim belts being meaningless"

Take a look at the tweet:

One fan brutally roasted Yair Rodriguez's belt:

"Ariel...be honest with yourself...who is the champ at 145 and who is walking around with Crayola covered belt."

Take a look at the tweet:

Bill Lumbergh @RIDGEREAPER206 @arielhelwani @panteraufc Ariel...be honest with yourself...who is the champ at 145 and who is walking around with Crayola covered belt. @arielhelwani @panteraufc Ariel...be honest with yourself...who is the champ at 145 and who is walking around with Crayola covered belt.

Take a look at more reactions:

❤️‍🔥 @Saiyan_Dahlia @arielhelwani



In boxing the WBC usually make these custom belts to commemorate a special event and is given to the winner of the main event.



Like the one for the Canelo vs GGG or the Mayan themed belt Fury won. @panteraufc For anyone unaware, this is more of a memorabilia thing than an actual title.In boxing the WBC usually make these custom belts to commemorate a special event and is given to the winner of the main event.Like the one for the Canelo vs GGG or the Mayan themed belt Fury won. @arielhelwani @panteraufc For anyone unaware, this is more of a memorabilia thing than an actual title. In boxing the WBC usually make these custom belts to commemorate a special event and is given to the winner of the main event.Like the one for the Canelo vs GGG or the Mayan themed belt Fury won. https://t.co/hQ3EFeecUa

Josh Boswell @KNIGHT_N_HALE @arielhelwani @panteraufc Lucky enough you can buy a replica belt get it desinged any way you want and it'll be just as much a championship belt as Yair's is @arielhelwani @panteraufc Lucky enough you can buy a replica belt get it desinged any way you want and it'll be just as much a championship belt as Yair's is

David Batres 🇬🇹 @davidbatres82 @arielhelwani @panteraufc Dana said he was gonna do it for all the Mexican champions on the Joe La Puma YouTube sneaker closets @arielhelwani @panteraufc Dana said he was gonna do it for all the Mexican champions on the Joe La Puma YouTube sneaker closets

cuttycreek @cuttycreek @arielhelwani @panteraufc Maybe a replica for their first title win, but the actual title should look consistent. @arielhelwani @panteraufc Maybe a replica for their first title win, but the actual title should look consistent.

Robbie Lawler reflects on his 22-year UFC career ahead of his retirement fight

Robbie Lawler is one of the most loved fighters who has been with the organization from the very beginning. 'Ruthless', now 41 years old, is deciding to hang up his gloves after competing at the highest level for 22 years. He gave fight fans some of the most entertaining and bloody fights and also reached the peak of his powers when he became the welterweight champion.

Ahead of his retirement fight, he spoke about where the sport and the organization have come since he first joined:

"I mean when I first signed with the UFC, I went into their offices and there was a security guard outside and probably four people in the whole building......This sport is huge, the UFC is huge, and it’s nice to be a part of it and see the growth."

Take a look at the video:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



“This sport is huge, the UFC is huge, and it’s nice to be a part of it and see the growth.” Robbie Lawler reflects on a 22-year career before his retirement fight at #UFC290 “This sport is huge, the UFC is huge, and it’s nice to be a part of it and see the growth.” Robbie Lawler reflects on a 22-year career before his retirement fight at #UFC290 “This sport is huge, the UFC is huge, and it’s nice to be a part of it and see the growth.” https://t.co/OKjnHCMh0r

Robbie Lawler will fight Niko Price in a welterweight matchup in the prelims of UFC 290 in his retirement fight. This comes just weeks after another MMA legend in Amanda Nunes decided to retire arguably at the peak of her powers.

Poll : 0 votes