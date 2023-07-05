“I thought Dana hated gimmicks” - UFC’s decision to present Yair Rodriguez with personalized Mexican belt triggers fans

Yair Rodriguez recently revealed a UFC championship replica belt adorned with a Mexican-themed design.

The belt's customization was the brilliant work of talented Mexican artists Jacobo and Maria Angeles. The replica's design pays homage to Rodriguez's Mexican origin and culture, reflecting the country's rich customs.

Check out the photos of the belt below:

Controversy erupted during the UFC 290 media day as it was revealed that UFC officials had elected to retain Rodriguez's interim title belt on the table beside the Mexican-themed replica.

Check out the video below:

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Yair on the personal belt that was presented to him #UFC290 Yair on the personal belt that was presented to him #UFC290 https://t.co/RI2jXEH8q4

This decision swiftly drew widespread criticism from ardent UFC enthusiasts. The unexpected move sparked a heated debate surrounding the validity and significance of the replica belt, raising questions about the integrity of the championship hierarchy within the organization.

One fan remarked:

"2 belts for the interim champ when the FW GOAT is the current real champ..is supremely arrogant."

Another fan wrote:

"They doing all this for the interim champ."

While one fan took jabs at UFC president Dana White's previous remarks:

"It’s not a real belt though. I thought Dana hated gimmicks?"

Another fan mocked Yair Rodriguez's belt:

"It look like fruit roll up wrap."

One user reacted:

"Hahaha...I honestly thought it was a 'Pride' belt."

Check out some more reactions below:

Credits: @SpinninBackfist on Twitter

Yair Rodriguez outlines why Alexander Volkanovski will find it difficult to deal with him at UFC 290

Yair Rodriguez outlined the compelling reasons he believes will make him a formidable opponent for Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title against Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC 290, which will take place on July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of International Fight Week.

During the pre-fight press conference ahead of their highly anticipated showdown, 'El Pantera' remarked:

"I just think this game is about styles, you know, what style beats what style, or one guy has the best day if you wanna cut it that way, the day of the fight. I just think it's gonna be real difficult for him to beat me. He probably thinks it's gonna be easier, I don't know. My style is completely different to what many people think. Not only what you can see from outside."

Check out Rodriguez's comments below:

Poll : 0 votes