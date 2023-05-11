Robbie Lawler will be making his final MMA appearance at UFC 290, according to the company's president Dana White.

'Ruthless' has endeared himself to UFC fans over the past two decades since making his debut all the way back in 2002 at UFC 37. Lawler has put on countless memorable performances due to his tenacious attitude and embodies what it means to be a fighter in many fans' eyes.

Lawler appeared on the preliminary card in his promotional debut, and his career will unfortunately end the same way, as MMA journalist Alex Behunin confirmed that the former champion will be on the prelims of UFC 290.

"Robbie Lawler will be on the prelims for the first time since his UFC debut in 2002 for his retirement fight"

The news of Robbie Lawler's position on the UFC 290 preliminary card has enraged fans, who have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration. One fan labeled the UFC's decision as blatant disrespect, while another took issue with company president Dana White.

@overhandrxght said:

"The disrespect..."

@Tyler_4P said:

"I hate Dana"

@TheScie72830285 stated that although he understands why surging middleweight prospect Bo Nickal will feature on the main card, 'Ruthless' deserved better than he got:

"Lawler deserves better than this. I'm onboard the Nickal hype train but Robbie Lawler has EARNED better than this"

@Boltknives believes that alongside Lawler, the bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Manel Kape also deserves a place on the main card of UFC 290:

Is it possible to have more than 5 fights on the main card? both Robbie and Figgy/Kape deserve to be on the main card much more than Bo"

Robbie Lawler reflects on his induction into the Hall of Fame alongside Rory MacDonald

Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald put on one of the most brutal and inspiring fights of all time at UFC 189 in 2015, where Lawler defended the welterweight title for the second time.

Recently, at UFC 287, the fight was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame: Fight Wing, and 'Ruthless' was in attendance at the pay-per-view event to soak in the moment.

Watch the video below:

Lawler was interviewed by the UFC following the announcement, where he said:

"It's just an honor, I don't really think about those things. I'm just happy for all my fans and anyone who is excited about it. I'm just enjoying life."

Watch the full interview here.

