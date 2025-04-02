“Shouldn’t have taken that fight” - Liam Harrison hints Superlek wasn’t at his best in shocking loss to Nabil Anane

Liam Harrison teased insider information about Superlek not being fully prepared for his fight against Nabil Anane.

On March 23, Superlek and Anane fought in a non-title bantamweight Muay Thai bout at ONE 172. The matchup was supposed to unify the division's world title, but Superlek missed weight and failed his hydration test.

Superlek was forced to vacate his bantamweight strap, leaving Anane, the interim champion, as the only title holder in the division.

Things went from bad to worse for Superlek, as he suffered a unanimous decision defeat, his first promotional Muay Thai loss.

During an interview with Nick Atkin, Muay Thai veteran Liam Harrison reacted to Superlek's disastrous fight week by saying:

"I don’t think Superlek shouldn't have taken that fight. I’m sure the reasoning will come out and stuff like that afterward, but I don’t want to repeat what people have told me were close to him because it’s not my place. But still, you can’t take it away from Nabil."

Nabil Anane avenged a previous defeat against Superlek, which took place in the former's ONE Championship debut in June 2023.

Anane has won seven consecutive fights, including three inside the distance. The 20-year-old has proven to be one of the fastest rising superstars in the promotion.

Anane hasn't been elevated to the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, leaving him as the interim title holder. He's expected to fight for the division's vacant throne later this year.

Liam Harrison returns to action at ONE 173

In September 2024, Liam Harrison suffered a second-round knockout loss in a highly anticipated matchup against Seksan.

'Hitman' later announced his retirement from Muay Thai in ONE Championship.

Harrison has since fought and won once in his promotion, Hitman Fight League. The UK superstar later revealed he will return to ONE for a bantamweight Muay Thai bout on August 1 at ONE 172.

Harrison's upcoming opponent for the North American event is Soe Lin Oo. The Myanmar striker holds a 3-3 promotional record, including an ongoing three-fight skid against Nabil Anane, Seksan, and Dmitri Kovtun.

