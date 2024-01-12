“Show a lot of the art of Muay Thai” - Thai star Suablack determined to make an explosive Amazon debut at ONE Fight Night 18

A lot of great things can happen to an athlete’s career in a span of six months, and rising star Suablack Tor Pran49 is a living testament to it. From regularly fighting in the weekly ONE Friday Fights of ONE Championship to earning a US primetime debut, the 27-year-old Thai has done it all.

Now, he makes his Amazon debut as he takes on the Irish newcomer Stefan Korodi in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 18 this Friday, January 12, inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Suablack earned the life-changing six-figure contract with the world’s largest martial arts organization by finishing all four of his previous opponents: Thanungern FA Group, Lenny Blasi, Shinji Suzuki, and Craig Coakley.

The Tor Pran49 representative wants to continue this winning streak and vows to showcase his full fighting arsenal against Korodi. He revealed his master plan for his upcoming match in ONE Championship in a recent interview.

He said:

“My goal in this fight is to throw as many weapons as possible, show a lot of the art of Muay Thai, win, and get the bonus!”

It would be the perfect start of the year for Suablack if he bags the $50,000 bonus that ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong generously gives to the best performers during a ONE Fight Night card.

Suablack’s upcoming opponent is a top fighter from Dublin, Ireland, and he looks for revenge against him

Although he’s a debutant in ONE Championship, Stefan Korodi is not an easy opponent for Suablack in the co-headliner of ONE Fight Night 18. The 29-year-old is one of the top Muay Thai athletes in Ireland at present and a frequent visitor to the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym, one of the top gyms in Thailand.

Korodi will also be bringing an additional chip on his shoulders in this clash with Suablack because he looks to avenge the loss of his teammate and friend, Craig Coakley, whom the Thai knockout artist defeated in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46.

ONE Fight Night 18 is ONE Championship’s first Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.