“Show who really is the king” - Azerbaijani phenom Akif Guluzada vows to take the stacked flyweight Muay Thai division by storm

19-year-old Azerbaijani striking star 'King' Akif Guluzada made a massive statement in his ONE Championship main roster debut last weekend.

After three straight impressive victories at ONE Friday Fights, Guluzada debuted on the global stage of the world's largest martial arts organization, taking out his biggest-named opponent yet in Filipino-American firecracker 'The One' Sean Climaco.

The two locked horns at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, where the Team Mehdi Zatout star took home a three-round unanimous decision win, which included sending Climaco to the canvas early in the first.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a post-fight interview backstage, Guluzada said:

"Next I'm going to be working harder, training harder, preparing for the next opportunities and to show who really is the king."

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, May 3rd. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Akif Guluzada said he called Chingiz Allazov right away after his victory: "He was very happy"

Akif Guluzada is very fortunate to have former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov supporting him.

In fact, Guluzada immediately called his mentor following his victory over Sean Climaco at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video last weekend.

'King' told Nick Atkin:

"I called him right after the fight, and he was very happy. It's my first fight with the contract. It's my first morning fight. Usually, I fight in the evenings here. So yes, he watched, and he was overall very happy."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Akif Guluzada's next fight.

