"That was beautiful" - Fans are in pure awe of Azerbaijani Akif Guluzada's moment of magic in Bangkok

Akif Guluzada showcased his readiness for the big stage in his third outing on the weekly ONE Friday Fight series earlier this year, proving that he has what it takes to compete with the elite on ONE Championship's main roster.

The Azerbaijani phenom earned a lucrative $100,000 contract with the world's largest martial arts organization after delivering a spectacular knockout victory over hometown favorite Puengluang Baanramba in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Friday Fights 94, held at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this past January.

Watch the ringside view of Akif Guluzada's highlight-reel win below:

Despite the crowd largely backing his opponent, Guluzada wasted no time seizing control of the bout right off the bat, overwhelming Puengluang with punishing leg kicks and sharp counter left hooks.

In the second round, the Thai striker looked to shift the momentum in his favor, trying to surprise Guluzada with one of his signature kicks in his arsenal. But as Puengluang moved in, 'King' uncorked a stunning spinning back elbow that connected cleanly, knocking his counterpart out at the 1:17 mark of the frame.

Check out the reaction of fans in the comment section of the video embedded above:

Akif Guluzada takes on Sean Climaco in main roster debut

Akif Guluzada is set to return to Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, May 2 — this time around, as a member of the promotion's main roster.

There, the Azerbaijani is slated to duke it out with Filipino-American dynamo Sean Climaco in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai duel at ONE Fight Night 31.

Fans in the United States and Canada will be able to watch this matchup and six other bouts live and for free on Prime Video.

