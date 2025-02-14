"Shredded to the bone" - Fans react as Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues successfully make weight for UFC Vegas 102 fight 

Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues are all set to headline UFC Vegas 102 in a middleweight showdown. The duo made the mandated weight and posed for the cameras, exhibiting shredded physiques. As soon as the pictures of the weigh-ins were posted online, fans reacted to them in the comments section.

Cannonier is currently on a two-fight losing streak, having lost to Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho in his recent two outings. On the other hand, Rodrigues is cruising on a three-fight winning streak, while securing a victory against Christian Duncan at UFC 304.

MMA Junkie took to their Instagram and posted the pictures of two fighters from their weigh-ins ahead of UFC Vegas 102.

Reacting to the post a fan praised Cannonier's physique and wrote:

"Good god, Jared is shredded to the bone!"

A fan put his weight behind Rodrigues while vouching for him to win and wrote:

"Hope robocop gets it done! 185 division has some good talent working their way up the ranks. Bo Nickal, Caio, Robocop...fluffy, etc."

Another fan was also full of praise for Cannonier's physique and reacted to the post by writing:

"Cannonier is built like a gorilla."

Check some more fan reactions below:

Screenshot courtesy: @mmajunkie on Instagram

Jared Cannonier came in support of Sean Strickland amid criticism for latter's UFC 312 loss

Sean Strickland ran it back with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 for the middleweight championship in a rematch. The fight went through five rounds and du Plessis earned a comfortable unanimous decision win to continue his reign.

Strickland's performance evoked heavy criticism from fans and fight experts alike. When the reporters asked Jared Cannonier for his opinion on Strickland's performance at the media day of UFC Vegas 102, he supported 'Tarzan' and praised him for fighting through the five rounds despite suffering a broken nose in the fight.

"I thought he went in there and competed for five rounds in a world-title match, and came up on the short end of the stick with a broken nose. So, people wanted him to sustain more damage than that. We live in a sadistic world where people want to see other people go through some sort of pain and take pleasure out of that.”

Check out Jared Cannonier's comments on Sean Strickland below (7:07):

