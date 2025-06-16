"Shut the f**k up" - Ex-UFC star slams internet trolls for going after Ben Askren amid life-threatening health battle

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren was recently hospitalized due to a life-threatening bout with pneumonia. Unfortunately, some in the MMA fandom have taken to poking fun at Askren's current predicament, which prompted former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson to blast the social media trolls.

Ad

Thomson did so on a recent episode of his WEIGHING IN podcast with retired MMA refereeing legend 'Big' John McCarthy. He specifically took issue with a fan on a social media platform taunting Askren over his views on the COVID-19 vaccine, which was a hot topic among fighters:

"No matter how you feel about Ben as the way he was as a fighter, he is a f**king fantastic human being. The guy that just lets things slide off of his back, doesn't care what people say about him, and I know that people have said some f**king horrible things about him. There was literally some idiot cuck on f**king Instagram or X or whatever it was, basically saying like, 'Remember this is the guy that tried to tell people not to take the vaccine.' Shut the f**k up."

Ad

Trending

Check out Josh Thomson coming to Ben Askren's defense (1:03:17):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The situation with Askren is a harrowing one, and it has captured the attention of much of the MMA world. In fact, he was even the recipient of a video tribute during the UFC Atlanta live broadcast.

While Askren's stint in the promotion was short, it was also memorable. He scored a submission win over former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler on his promotional debut at UFC 235, and had a memorable feud with Jorge Masvidal, to whom he lost at UFC 239.

Ad

In his final UFC bout, he faced Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 162, losing to him via submission.

Ben Askren is a multi-promotion world champion

While he never managed to capture UFC gold, Ben Askren did find world championship success in two other high-profile MMA promotions.

During his undefeated run, he held the Bellator welterweight title, defending it four times, which remains a divisional record in the promotion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

After parting ways with Bellator, Askren signed with ONE Championship, where he became the ONE welterweight champion, defending the belt three times. Unfortunately, by the time he made his way to the UFC, he was past his prime and had major hip issues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.